Motorcyclist killed in Weymouth crash Saturday night

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Weymouth on Saturday night, according to police.
Officers responded to several 911 calls around 11:05 p.m. reporting a motorcycle crash near 86 Charles St., according to a Facebook post from Weymouth police. The victim, whose identity was not released pending notification of his family, was riding alone when he struck a telephone pole and was thrown from the motorcycle, the post said.
He was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where he was pronounced dead, the post said.
No further information was immediately available. Weymouth police declined to answer questions about the crash on Sunday.
