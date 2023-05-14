Owen S. Walker, state’s first federal public defender, dies at 79

And at the outset he met with the same success as the TV character he invoked. During his third year at Harvard Law School in the late 1960s, Mr. Walker filed legal petitions that helped secure the release of two men who had been improperly imprisoned at Bridgewater State Hospital, the state institution “for the ‘criminally insane,’ " he wrote in 2015.

Owen S. Walker was still a law student when he began working on behalf of those who had nowhere to turn. Writing about his early work in a typically self-effacing manner, he called himself “a poor man’s Perry Mason.”

“Although designed for the dangerous individuals,” Mr. Walker wrote, “it had become over the years a dumping ground for people in the criminal justice system who were mentally ill but not dangerous at all.”

One of his first two clients had languished in the institution for 46 years, he added, sent there to see if he was sane enough to face trial on a vagrancy charge, only to be “forgotten about by the court system.”

Mr. Walker, who later became the first federal public defender in Massachusetts and counted among his clients Richard C. Reid, the would-be “shoe bomber” on a 2001 transatlantic flight, died April 26 in Spaulding Hospital in Cambridge. He was 79 and had suffered a head injury in a fall in his Somerville home on Christmas night.

“His hallmark was that he had this very deep, profound sense of fairness and justice,” said Miriam Conrad, who succeeded Mr. Walker in running the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the districts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Launching the operation in Massachusetts in 1980 and running it for nearly a quarter century until he retired, Mr. Walker oversaw its expansion into the only office in the country with three states under its jurisdiction, said Conrad, who retired in 2022.

The office became nationally respected in no small part through the “gift he had for hiring incredibly creative and talented people who were very much committed to representing the indigent,” she said, and Mr. Walker “was not just engaged intellectually, but on a human level with his clients. He really saw their humanity beyond what they had been accused or even convicted of doing.”

After graduating from law school, he joined the national Volunteers in Service to America organization, or VISTA, representing Bridgewater inmates and Boston Juvenile Court defendants.

Then he spent the 1970s with the state public defender’s office and the Choate, Hall & Stewart firm until he spotted an advertisement for an attorney to open the Federal Public Defender’s Office.

Along with administrative duties that included essentially creating the entire operation, Mr. Walker tried cases that included defendants involved in organized crime, the international drug trade, and various forms of fraud.

“I am daily in the midst of drama, be it tragedy, comedy, or most often, farce,” he wrote in his 25th Harvard class report. “The job sometimes reminds me of the Mark Twain remark that the reason truth is stranger than fiction is because fiction is obliged to stick to the possibilities, truth isn’t; and what more (except higher pay) can one ask of a job than that?”

Despite the volume and intensity of all he saw, Mr. Walker’s passion never dimmed.

“Owen was always shocked and surprised anew at the latest indignity,” Conrad said, adding that “the remarkable thing, as I think about Owen, is that he seemed immune to cynicism.”

Indeed, on his 79th birthday, two weeks before the fall that led to his death, Mr. Walker sent an e-mail to his family “to report that I am the luckiest person in the world.”

Born in New York City on Dec. 10, 1943, Owen Sullivan Walker was a son of Hélène Sullivan Walker and Norman Stewart Walker.

He was 7 months old when his father, a stockbroker, died. “My wonderful mother,” he wrote in 2015, then entered the working world at 41 and held “a series of jobs until retirement age.”

Through scholarships and assistance from his extended family, Mr. Walker went to St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H.; Harvard College; and Harvard Law School, his intellect shining through at each stop.

“He had taken all the math courses that were offered at St. Paul’s by the time he was a junior, and St. Paul’s had to actually hire a Dartmouth College professor to be available to teach him,” said John Shattuck, a friend and St. Paul’s classmate who formerly was chief executive of the Kennedy Library Foundation and is now a professor of practice in diplomacy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School.

Mr. Walker “was a lot of fun, despite the fact that he was just this remarkable brain,” said Wint Aldrich, a St. Paul’s classmate who also was his undergraduate roommate at Harvard.

“He’s somebody that once you knew him, you wanted to know him forever,” Aldrich said. “You wanted to spend time with him and just relish his mind.”

In 1973, Mr. Walker married Martine Chéreau. They had two daughters, Daphne of London and Sophie of Cambridge, and their marriage ended in divorce. Martine now lives in Barbezieux, France.

Mr. Walker married Alexandra Leake in 1990, and they had a daughter, Eliza, who lives in Cambridge.

“He was a lifelong learner,” said Alexandra, a retired assistant US attorney. “We have a transcript of his from the Harvard Extension School which lists all the courses he took, and it’s four pages long.”

An elegant writer, Mr. Walker kept around their house multiple copies of Strunk and White’s “The Elements of Style” — “including in the downstairs bathroom,” Alexandra noted — which he handed out to all who needed a refresher in language usage.

And though words and a high moral code mattered to Mr. Walker, material objects did not. Brooks Brothers suits at work gave way to outfits at home that “would sometimes verge on the unkempt,” Alexandra said.

“He was a guy who had obviously a very strong values system and was very much geared to what was important in life,” she said. “To him clothes were unimportant, as were a lot of tangible things that many people rely on to broadcast their status.”

In addition to his wife, three daughters, and former wife, Mr. Walker leaves three brothers, Norman of Ashfield, Bryce of New York City, and James of Dover; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 24 in Christ Church Cambridge.

“He was incredibly sensitive and wore his heart on his sleeve in a way that connected him with other people,” said Mr. Walker’s daughter, Sophie. “He was very compassionate and would do whatever he could to help his family and his loved ones, and his loved ones were a wide number of people.”

That compassion extended to those who, like Mr. Walker, had been diagnosed with depression. He wrote openly and insightfully about his struggles in class reports and e-mails to those who traveled the same path, encouraging them to “believe things will get better.”

Though such a diagnosis “can close you off from the world,” Sophie said, “he used that as a connecting point, a way of understanding everybody’s struggles. I think being open about it was so helpful for others. And it made him more approachable to his clients; he wasn’t immune to the human condition.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.