Police investigate fatal Fall River shooting

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Fall River on Saturday night and died of his injuries early Sunday morning, officials said.

Fall River police responded to multiple reports of shots fired near 275 County St. at 10:44 p.m., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office.

They found Diamonte Odom, of Fall River, lying on the sidewalk and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the statement.