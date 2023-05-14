Two men injured in separate shooting, stabbing Saturday night into Sunday morning in Boston

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in separate incidents after a Saturday night shooting in Dorchester and an early Sunday morning stabbing in Roxbury, according to Boston police.

Officers went to 1682 Dorchester Ave. in response to a report of a person shot around 9:34 p.m. Saturday, said Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for Boston police. Police found a man there with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday around 1:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 91 Hammond St. and found another man with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.