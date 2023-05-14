Two men injured in separate shooting, stabbing Saturday night into Sunday morning in Boston

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in separate incidents after a Saturday night shooting in Dorchester and an early Sunday morning stabbing in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
Officers went to 1682 Dorchester Ave. in response to a report of a person shot around 9:34 p.m. Saturday, said Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for Boston police. Police found a man there with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday around 1:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 91 Hammond St. and found another man with non-life-threatening injuries, Torigian said.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals, Torigian said. He did not release the men’s identities, and there were no updates on their conditions, he said.
Advertisement
No arrests had been made in either incident as of Sunday morning, Torigian said. No further information was immediately available. The shooting and stabbing remain under investigation.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.