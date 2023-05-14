Water search underway for missing 5-year-old in South Boston

The department’s marine unit and air wing have responded to the scene, he said. State Troopers regularly assigned to the area are also assisting.

Multiple agencies are searching on land and in the water, David Procopio, a department spokesman said shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Authorities are searching for a five-year-old reported missing on Castle Island in South Boston Sunday evening, Massachusetts State Police said.

Boston police, fire and EMS crews are also involved in the search, he said.

No further information was available, he said.

The Boston Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Boston police deferred comment to State Police.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.





