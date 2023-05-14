It’s been a week. What does it tell us about 2024?

The week began with a surprising poll — probably an outlier — that showed President Biden losing to both former president Donald Trump and his closest presumptive primary competitor, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

But rapid-fire and high-profile events over the past week have set the tone and clarified the stakes of a still nascent presidential race featuring an incumbent president and a Republican front-runner whom many Americans, according to polling, do not want as their choices, but may feel resigned to accept.

Then in quick succession came a jury’s verdict holding Trump liable for sexual abuse, a raucous New Hampshire town hall that brought the former president’s falsehoods and bluster back into the spotlight, the lifting of pandemic-era controls at the US-Mexico border, and a raft of endorsements for DeSantis — and an unscheduled visit to show up Trump — in Iowa that showed many Republican leaders are open to a Trump alternative.

All of that left leaders, strategists, and voters in both parties exceptionally anxious.

“We’re in the midst of a primary that has yet to even really form, and meanwhile the opportunity to pound Biden into dirt with his incompetence is slipping,” said Dave Carney, a longtime Republican consultant in New Hampshire, where the first Republican primary votes will be cast in February. “It’s scattershot right now.”

Democrats, who would be expected to rally around their standard-bearer, spent the week expressing a divide on border security and questioning the president on key policy issues.

Strategists have begged Democratic voters to get over their discontent and accept the president as the best they’re going to get.

“Live in the real world,” Stuart Stevens, a longtime Republican political consultant who bolted from the party as Trump rose to power, exhorted after the New Hampshire town hall. “If you saw Donald Trump tonight and aren’t supporting Biden, you are helping elect Trump. It’s not complicated.”

There’s no question that political predictions this far from an election are unreliable. DeSantis has yet to declare his candidacy for the White House, though he and Trump have been circling each other and competing in a shadow contest in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first contests for the Republican presidential nomination. Even Iowa voters tend not to tune in to the race until later in the year, noted David Kochel, a longtime Iowa Republican consultant.

Still, the question of the moment remains: Where are we?

Simon Rosenberg, who correctly predicted that a surge of Democratic activism would blunt the promised “red wave” of the 2022 midterms, said the “fear of MAGA” that powered Democratic victories in 2018, 2020, and 2022 had not diminished ahead of 2024. If anything, abortion bans rolling from state to state across the country, a disheartening surge in mass shootings, and a Republican assault on educational freedom will only sharpen those fears, he said.

Trump’s performance at a CNN town hall Wednesday evening — in which the former president repeatedly lied about the 2020 election; mocked E. Jean Carroll, whose accusations of sexual abuse and defamation ended in a $5 million judgment against him; and promised a return to some of his least popular policies — only reiterated why Democrats, independents, and disaffected Republicans have turned away from the GOP in the key states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

The Biden reelection campaign, now in full gear after his formal announcement last month, was making the case to reporters after the town hall, pointing to Trump’s pride in the overturning of Roe v. Wade; his dismissive take on the economic catastrophe that could ensue if the federal government defaults on its outstanding debt; his referring to Jan. 6, 2021, as “a beautiful day”; and his refusal to commit to accepting the 2024 election results.

One Biden campaign adviser suggested that Trump had supplied a trove of material for attack ads. The campaign began posting videos almost immediately. DeSantis’s super PAC, Never Back Down, called the 70-minute performance “over an hour of nonsense.”

The crucial question for both parties in 2024 is how to retain the voters they have and regain those they have lost.

“It’s hard to understand how someone could vote for Joe Biden in 2020 and Trump in 2024, given that Trump is just going to get more Trumpy,” Rosenberg said, adding, “I’d still much rather be us than them.”

Rosenberg’s assessment may be why 37 Republican officials in Iowa, including the state Senate president, Amy Sinclair, and the House majority leader, Matt Windschitl, endorsed DeSantis last week, as did the New Hampshire House majority leader, Jason Osborne.

Republican consultants in both states said Trump’s universal name recognition and political persona might give him the highest floor for Republican support, but the same factors lower the ceiling of that support, giving DeSantis and other challengers a real chance to take him down, if they are willing to take it.

What Republicans seem most amazed by is the docility of Democrats in the face of Biden’s obvious weaknesses. Age and infirmity are real issues, not Republican talking points, consultants say.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll published last Monday showed Biden losing head-to-head races against Trump and DeSantis by between 5 and 6 percentage points. Democratic pollsters have dismissed those results, pointing to anomalies like the poll’s showing Trump winning young voters outright while dramatically closing the gap with Biden for Black and Hispanic votes.

Even so, there was much in the poll to undermine Biden’s claim that he, more than any other Democrat, can vanquish a Republican comeback just as he defeated Trump in 2020.

Republicans say that’s just not possible.