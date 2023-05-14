Police say 4 from Philadelphia killed in Connecticut crash when their SUV rear-ended tractor-trailer

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are seeking witnesses as investigators try to determine the cause of a crash that killed four people on Interstate 95 in Stamford.

All four victims were in an SUV that rear-ended a tractor-trailer that had slowed for heavy traffic in the northbound lanes shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, state police said. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, authorities said.

It was not clear why there was heavy traffic early Saturday morning. State police said Sunday that all circumstances about the accident remained under investigation. According to the state Department of Transportation, lane closures on the opposite side of I-95 in Stamford were scheduled due to construction at the time of the crash.