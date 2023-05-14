Shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A shooting sparked by a dispute inside a business left one person dead and four wounded in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were called to the shooting about 11 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release.

Two men and two women were found wounded in one location and taken to a hospital, Smiley said. One of the men was in critical condition and the other three were stable, she said.