Culture war waged in South Coast tri-town school committee race

Re “Sleepy school boards are latest political front: Echo of the cultural wars confounding national affairs divides a small suburb in deep blue state” (Page A1, May 7): You did not need to travel to Barrington, Ill., to report on sharply divided school committee races. You could have driven to the South Coast to learn that the tri-towns of Mattapoisett, Marion, and Rochester are engaged in the same controversies. Residents there are running for school committee positions for Old Rochester Regional High School. The elections are contested not by party lines but rather by the issues of gender and racial diversity and whether certain books should be banned from the library. I question whether the new conservative candidates challenging the incumbents support inclusivity in our schools. Is there “outside” funding? We do not know for sure. What we do know is that all children, regardless of their differences, should be honored and respected.

Education is where our teachers influence young adults to become trusted, caring citizens. Our school committees are meant to support that system, not dictate parameters that restrict staff.