A few prescriptions for what ails the Mass. health insurance market

The May 7 editorial regarding small business health insurance highlights many of the challenges employers face in offering coverage ( “Small-business health insurance market facing ‘death spiral’ ” ). Some good news is that the Commonwealth has tools readily available to help businesses lower their health care costs.

The high and rising cost of health care poses serious health and economic challenges that Massachusetts can and must address. Health care spending squeezes household budgets, threatens small-business vitality, and constrains public investment.

The Merged Market Advisory Council found that limited-network plans deliver quality coverage more affordably, providing the same services as plans with wider networks, but at lower costs. While many individuals have gravitated toward limited-network plans as a more affordable option, many small businesses have not. Health Connector for Business offers small employers a range of narrow and broad network plans, along with rebates of 15 percent that deliver savings of thousands of dollars to small businesses.

Health coverage is too costly in the Commonwealth, not because of state or federal health reform, consumer protections, the availability of subsidized coverage, or the individual and small group insurance markets being merged but, rather, because of increasingly high health care prices.

The Health Connector and other state partners look forward to working with small businesses on this important aspect of economic competitiveness and affordability. As the state continues to address the real issue of underlying health care costs, the Health Connector’s services and programs for residents of all incomes and for small businesses continue to be here to help.

Audrey Morse Gasteier

Executive director

Massachusetts Health Connector

Boston





A key, yet overlooked, solution: single-payer system for the state

The editorial “Small-business health insurance market facing ‘death spiral’ ” touches on a difficult issue that is particularly pressing here on Cape Cod, given our preponderance of local small-business ownership.

Yet despite its thoughtful analysis of the problem, the editorial fails to note the obvious solution: a single-payer insurance system. The Medicare for All bills proposed in the Legislature would cover all residents for a much more comprehensive set of benefits than any private insurance, with no deductibles or copayments, no networks to navigate, and free choice of providers. Financing would be through a predictable 2.5 percent employee health tax and a 7.5 to 8 percent employer tax. No more annual renegotiation of benefits and no budgeting uncertainties.

Our small businesses would be less handicapped in hiring, with prospective employees not making their choice based on the insurance provided. As of now, they are strongly influenced by that concern, as your editorial notes.

Even access to primary care, currently a very major difficulty, would be improved. The proliferation of competing health plans, with differing models for profit-making, has made primary care a nightmare of coding, electronic recordkeeping, claims reporting, pre-authorizations, and appeals. Given the relatively low reimbursement rates (the “paperwork” is unpaid labor), it is no surprise that finding primary care has become so difficult for so many people, even those with so-called good insurance.

Some form of tax-funded universal health care needs to be on the table, analyzed, and discussed openly.

Dr. Brian O’Malley

Provincetown

The writer is retired from more than 40 years as a primary care physician and has represented Provincetown in the Cape Cod Regional Government Assembly of Delegates since 2015.

