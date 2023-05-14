After five years and 105 starts, Jason Day a winner again

It was the second-toughest hole of the week after being converted from a par-5 from the first two years the Nelson was held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th.

Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, shooting 9-under-par 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

Playing on Mother’s Day a little more than a year after losing his mom to cancer, Day finished 23 under while ending his victory drought the week before the PGA Championship.

The only major among the 35-year-old Australian’s 13 wins was the 2015 PGA. Day’s first career PGA Tour victory came at the 2010 Nelson.

C.T. Pan finished at 21-under 263 with two eagles on the back nine in a career-low 62, driving the green on the par-4 14th and making a 24-foot putt. His eagle at the par-5 18th got him within a shot of Day.

Scheffler finished at 20 under with a final-round 65 after a par on 18, where a day earlier his second shot hit the lip of a fairway bunker and stayed in it on the way to a bogey.

Ryan Palmer, the 46-year-old Texan who lives not far from Craig Ranch, shot 68 and finished four strokes back while trying to become the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA at 50.

With the heaviest rain coming down near the end of an off-and-on rainy final round, Day put his approach at 18 inside 3 feet. Kim’s short birdie putt forced Day to make his easy tap-in before he greeted his kids and wife, who is expecting their fifth child.

Kim, who shot 63 and was 22 under with Eckroat, was trying to make it four consecutive South Korean winners at the Nelson. Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee finished 11 under after a 67, his best round of the week.

LIV — Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year.

The victory was Johnson’s second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. He also won outside Boston in a three-man playoff.

This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.

Johnson, who closed with a 3-under 67, was trailing Smith (61) and Grace (65) by one shot when he hit his drive into the left rough on the 18th, partially blocked by a tree. He hit sand wedge over the corner of the tree to about 12 feet and made the birdie.

Smith was on the range waiting, having already birdied the 18th for his 61, tying the LIV record that Grace set in the opening round. Grace two-putted from 35 feet on the final hole, which put him in a playoff and assured his South African team “Stinger” its first team win of the year.

In the playoff, all three players were roughly on the same line, with Grace putting from the fringe. Grace missed to the left, Johnson holed his putt from 15 feet and Smith missed from 12 feet to the right of the hole.

LPGA — Jin Young Ko overcam a four-shot deficit to win the Founders Cup for the third time in five years, getting the victory on the first playoff hole when defending champion Minjee Lee three-putted for bogey.

In winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year, Ko shot a final round-best 5-under 67 in tough, windy conditions. The 27-year-old South Korean forced the playoff making a clutch downhill birdie from roughly 15 feet on No. 18 to tie for the lead.

Ko joins Lilia Vu as the only players with multiple wins on tour this year, earning $450,000 from the $3 million purse.

The players went back to the par 4 No. 18 at the Upper Montclair Country Club for the playoff. Both players hit the green with their second shots with Lee being about 15 feet away and closer than Ko, who had a winding putt from right to left.

Ko snuggled her birdie attempt to tap-in range and Lee went for the win, but putted it six feet past the hole, missing the par saver to the right. Ko tapped in and then ran over and hugged her caddie, David Brooker.

Champions — Steve Stricker tied the Regions Tradition record with a 23-under 265 and ran away with his second straight championship at the PGA Tour Champions major. He finished with a 7-under 65 and won by six strokes over Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson. Stricker continued his domination on the Founders Course at Greystone. It’s his third win at the Tradition in his last five attempts, including two second-place finishes, and gave the 56-year-old five major wins, sixth-most on the 50-and-over tour.

European — Swedish golfer Simon Forsström held off countryman Jens Dantorp for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium. The 34-year-old Forsström was one stroke ahead of Belgium’s Thomas Detry overnight, but Dantorp’s late charge from third proved the main threat. Forsström did just enough with some late birdies for a 2-under 69 to finish 17-under overall as Dantorp posted 67 to end on 16 under.