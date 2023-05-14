It’s now or never: Celtics prepare to take on 76ers in Game 7. Follow along.

Boston won Game 6 on Thursday in Philadelphia after Jayson Tatum came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 of his 19 points to keep the Celtics’ season alive.

But first, they must get past the 76ers.

The Celtics are on the cusp of earning their third Eastern Conference Finals berth in four seasons and a rematch with the Miami Heat.

We’ll be offering live scoring updates and analysis throughout Game 7, which tips at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Follow along below.

Joel Embiid gets booed — 2:50 p.m.

History is on the Celtics’ side — 2:45 p.m.

History is on the Celtics’ side entering Sunday’s Game 7 against the 76ers.

No team has won more Game 7s than the Celtics (26) and while they’ve played the most Game 7s in NBA history (35), they also have the highest winning percentage among all teams that have played in multiple Game 7s (.743).

In addition, there’s also been no more frequent Game 7 matchup in NBA history than Celtics-76ers. Boston’s gone 5-2 all-time against the organization (including Boston’s Game 7 win in the 1959 Division finals against the Syracuse Nationals). The Celtics also won the last Game 7 matchup between the two franchises in 2012.

The Celtics’ current group of stars has fared well in Game 7s, too. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are 5-1 in Game 7s over their careers while Jayson Tatum has gone 4-1 in Game 7s in his career.

Let’s take a brief look at each of the 35 Game 7s the Celtics have played.

