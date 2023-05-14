Danny Jansen delivers Blue Jays a walkoff win to complete sweep of Braves

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Kevin Pillar each added solo blasts for Atlanta, which has lost nine straight against Toronto. Acuña led off the game with his blast.

With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right field, but he was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving in Guerrero and Matt Chapman .

Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Blue Jays rallied to beat the Braves, 6-5, in Toronto to complete a three-game sweep.

The Braves made three errors and the Blue Jays had two defensive miscues, both by Chapman, their Gold Glove third baseman. Toronto pitchers also made a pair of wild pitches.

Nate Pearson (1-0) worked one inning for the win.

Acuña homered on lefthander Yusei Kikuchi’s third pitch of the game, and Michael Harris II made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the second.

George Springer homered for the Blue Jays.

Righthander Collin McHugh made his first start of the season for Atlanta. He gave up three runs and six hits in 1⅔ innings.

Kikuchi allowed five runs, four earned, and nine hits in four-plus innings.

Naylor, the eighth wonder in Cleveland

Just call Josh Naylor the eighth wonder. Three swings over three days — all in the eighth inning — turned Naylor into a late-game star baseball hasn’t seen in over 60 years.

Naylor connected for a three-run homer in the eighth again Sunday — his third go-ahead homer in that same inning in the series — and the Guardians held on for a 4-3 win over the Angels in Cleveland.

After Angels manager Phil Neven had José Ramírez intentionally walked to get to him, Naylor drove a 2-0 pitch from reliever Carlos Estévez with two outs over the wall in right to snap a 1-1 tie.

On Friday, Naylor hit a solo homer leading off the eighth inning to give Cleveland a lead in a game they wound up losing, and his three-run shot on Saturday highlighted a six-run outburst in the eighth as the Guardians rallied to win. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Naylor is the first player since 1961 (the expansion era) to hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later in three straight games.

For the Angels, third baseman Anthony Rendon (groin) and center fielder Mike Trout were out of the lineup. Trout had a planned day off, which gave him a chance to recover after crashing into the outfield wall making a catch on Friday and getting drilled by a pitch on the left elbow on Saturday.

Feltner has skull fracture, concussion

Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of the Phillies’ Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was likely to be discharged from a Denver hospital late on Sunday. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks, or months, Colorado manager Bud Black said “probably on the longer end of that.” . . . Marianne Tombaugh , the mother of Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, died on Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw, the pitcher’s wife, who mentioned it during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field in Inglewood, Calif. Kershaw’s parents divorced when he was 10 and his father, Christopher Kershaw, died in 2013. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw will make his scheduled start Tuesday at home against the Twins.

