Free Jacks cement their spot atop Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference by holding off Old Glory DC

In the fourth minute, a series of DC penalties led to a New England lineout from the 5-meter line that resulted in hooker Mills Sanerevi touching the ball down for the match’s opening try.

The Free Jacks improved to 9-2 and extended their comfortable lead atop the Major League Rugby East standings. Old Glory, which entered Sunday in second place, fell to 5-6.

The New England Free Jacks withstood a second-half charge from Old Glory DC to secure their fifth straight win, 42-24, on Sunday in a matchup of Eastern Conference front-runners in Leesburg, Va.

Old Glory’s Jamason Faanana Schultz equalized in the 16th minute, but New England answered with three straight scores before the half. Fullback Reece MacDonald had a hand in two of them, offloading to John Poland to make it 14-7 and later scoring his own in the 32nd minute. Wian Conradie added a score, set up by a Poland line break, and the Free Jacks secured a four-try bonus point to lead 28-7 at the break.

The Free Jacks scored four straight tries before Old Glory DC responded with three in a row of its own. Courtesy

Six minutes into the second half Conradie recorded his second try and the Free Jacks appeared in control until Mitch Wilson drew a yellow card for an intentional knock-on in the 50th minute and Old Glory responded with two tries during their 10-minute advantage.

Free Jacks leading try-scorer Paula Balekana had a 60th-minute try called back for an obstruction penalty and DC’s Owen Sheehy scored his side’s third in a row to get within 35-24 with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Wilson atoned for his yellow card with an insurance try in the closing minutes, and flyhalf Jayson Potroz was 6 for 6 on conversion kicks.

Last year’s league MVP, Beaudein Waaka, made his season debut in the second half after the 29 year old re-signed with the Free Jacks last month after playing with the Kobelco Steelers of Japan’s Rugby League One.

The Free Jacks take on NOLA Gold on Sunday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Quincy.