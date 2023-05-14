How the No. 2-ranked U19 squash player in the country, Lachlan Sutton, got his start in Cambridge

“I’ve been playing for, I want to say 14 or 15 years, so it’s been a long, long time,” he said. “But I still really enjoy [squash]; it’s been super great to me.”

The Yale-bound senior is finishing up a decorated youth career as the second-ranked boys’ U19 squash player in the country. Winner of two team national championships at Kent School, Sutton has earned his place among the state’s elite talents.

Lachlan Sutton’s lifelong journey as a squash player began in Cambridge, includes highlights in England and Egypt, and now leads him to New Haven.

Though not from a squash family, Sutton caught the bug at 4 years old after he preferred learning to play tennis against a wall instead of another human. He grew up watching Harvard matches and practicing at MIT, and credits several trainers for helping him along the way, including longtime coach Karim Shohayeb at 360 Squash Academy.

Sutton’s developing prominence took him to tournaments around the United States and abroad. He’s played international competitions in Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt, as well as the prestigious British Open in Birmingham, England, and was ranked No. 1 in the nation while in the U17 age group.

Kent School's Lachlan Sutton competes in the prestigious British Open in Birmingham, England. Courtesy

“When you’re 16 and you’re going to be a junior, or you’re 17 and you’re going to be a junior, that’s the most important ranking because colleges can start talking to you on Sept. 1 of your junior year. So it’s important to get a good ranking to set you up,” Sutton explained.

Sutton started his first year of high school at Cambridge, but transferred to Kent during the COVID pandemic. At Kent, he teamed up with fellow national star Hollis Robertson, leading the school to its first national title in 2022 before winning it all again this year. He not only went 37-0 in scholastic matches, he didn’t drop a game along the way, winning 111 in a row.

“The feeling [in 2022] was unmatched,” Sutton said. “Being on a team and your win having an effect on the whole school’s history in getting that first national title — it’s just massive.”

Yale boasts the oldest college men’s squash program in the country, in existence since 1920, and Sutton is excited to add to its distinguished legacy.

“My first major tournament [at age 8] was at Yale, and I’ve always been just in love with the place,” he said.

Kent School's Lachlan Sutton will join the oldest collegiate squash program in the nation at Yale. Courtesy

Basketball coaches reject MOV

Yet another MIAA sport committee has weighed in on the margin-of-victory (MOV) component in the association’s power ranking formula that has been utilized since 2021-22 in the seeding process for the statewide tournaments.

On Wednesday, based on a recommendation from Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association, the MIAA’s basketball committee voted that the tournament management committee should consider removing the MOV factor from the formula.

“I don’t think margin of victory belongs in high school sports,” said committee member Bob Rodgers, the athletic director and boys’ basketball coach at Whitman-Hanson. “It’s a metric that doesn’t tell the full picture. It shouldn’t matter how much you win by. All that matters is that you won the game.”

The motion passed unanimously with one abstention. Rodgers hopes the vote shows the TMC how serious the committee is about removing margin of victory from the formula. Rodgers has voiced his issue with MOV since its installment, noting how the 10-point threshold alters the strategy coaches and players implement during the end of games. He believes it removes the purity of competition and sportsmanship in high school sports.

“A power-rankings system is not supposed to tell you who’s going to win,” said Rodgers. “It’s supposed to rank the accomplishments of each team. You either win or you lose and that’s what the power rankings should represent. Especially at the high school level.”

The committee also asked that the TMC continue to explore the possibility of returning the state semifinals to TD Garden. Prior to the implementation of the statewide tournament in 2021-22, eight EMass semifinals for boys’ and girls’ basketball were held over two days at the Garden. But in the statewide format, and with the addition of Division 5, there are now 20 state semifinals. And in the name of fairness, and equity, 20 games is a numbers’ issue.

▪ The basketball committee looked at the second year of the statewide tournament and received an update from Sherry Bryant regarding the survey sent out by the Tournament Management Committee to member schools on potential format changes. The TMC will meet later this month to vote on issues such as the process of assigning officials and determining neutral sites in each round of the statewide tournament.

▪ The committee passed a motion to lower the required number of school officials (1 to 8, instead of 3 to 8) that must travel with a team during road games in the statewide tournament.

Notables

Nate Greene, assistant athletic director the past two years at Bishop Stang, and also boys’ soccer coach since 2018, will succeed Dennis Golden as AD at the Dartmouth school on July 1. The 33-year-old Greene, a former three-sport athlete at Fairhaven (’08), graduated from Curry (2012) before earning his masters at UMass. Golden will continue as Stang’s football coach and transition to the school’s counseling office . . . Kevin Anderson, current AD at Grafton, will shift to the same position at Ashland July 1. He succeeds Stephen Marks, who announced in March that he was stepping down . . . Gregg Dollas, who guided Amesbury to the MIAA Division 4 girls’ basketball title in 2022, has been hired as the varsity girls’ coach at Triton.

