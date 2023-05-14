Jayson Tatum enters Celtics’ lore with 51 points as Boston advances to East finals, and other observations from Game 7

The All-Star erupted for an NBA Game 7 -record 51 points, leading Boston to a 112-88 romp over the 76ers. The Celtics advance to a conference finals matchup against the eighth-seeded Heat. Game 1 is at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

One game ago, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was stumbling through one of the worst games of his career, putting his team on the brink of a stunning elimination against the 76ers. But Tatum regrouped and saved the Celtics before it was too late, and with brimming confidence and a clean slate Sunday, he ensured that no late-game heroics would be needed.

Advertisement

Tatum was serenaded with MVP chants throughout Sunday. The actual MVP, 76ers center Joel Embiid, looked nothing like one. With Celtics forward Al Horford shadowing his every move, Embiid was held to 15 points on 5 of 18 shooting. Star guard James Harden, whose last-minute 3-pointers in Games 1 and 4 were the reason this series lasted this long, didn’t fare much better, registering 9 points on 3 of 11 shooting.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics used a devastating 21-3 third-quarter run to seize control of the game, and never relinquished it. Boston made 15 of 33 3-pointers (45.5 percent).

Observations from the game:

⋅ Harden’s play has mostly served as a bellwether for the 76ers in this series. When he’s been great, Philadelphia has won. When he’s been awful, they’ve lost. There hasn’t been much in-between. He started Sunday’s game with a steal and dunk, but the rest of his first half was a mess. He was 2 for 8 from the field with two turnovers, and he helped cause the game’s biggest momentum swing.

With 8:26 left in the second quarter and his team leading by 8 points, he drove to the hoop and had a relatively easy layup attempt. But he lost the ball out of bounds, and when he went up he hit Brown in the face with his elbow. After a review, it was ruled a flagrant-1 foul. Brown made both free throws, Robert Williams converted an alley-oop on the extra possession, and Brown had a steal and layup. Essentially an eight-point swing in 30 seconds.

Advertisement

⋅ Embiid wasn’t much better, and Horford deserves credit for that. He’s done a great job of forcing the MVP way out on the perimeter on his catches, and he’s bothered him by staying low, holding his position and essentially waving his hands in Embiid’s face to distract him from his little pull-up jumpers. Embiid was 4 for 16 in the first three quarters.

⋅ Tatum’s strong finish to Game 6 seemed to give him a jolt of confidence. After starting each of the last three games by missing at least five shots in a row, Tatum aggressively attacked the rim time and again, and found good results when he got there. In the first half, 13 of his 16 shots were two-pointers, and he was fouled on four others. He took just three 3-pointers, one of which was an end-of-half heave, and had 25 points.

⋅ Tatum’s success at the rim aside, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla probably didn’t love his team’s shot profile in the first half. The Celtics have had success this year by being a high-volume 3-point shooting team, and before the break they took 34 two-pointers and 13 3-pointers, putting them on pace for their season low.

Advertisement

⋅ Robert Williams remained in the starting lineup, which was no surprise given the team’s Game 6 success with that group. A key to that approach defensively is allowing Williams to back off of P.J. Tucker on the perimeter and roam in a kind of free safety role. But Tucker actually made Boston pay in the first half, connecting on 3 of 5 3-pointers. The 76ers needed all of them considering the struggles of Embiid and Harden.

⋅ Mazzulla stuck with a seven-man rotation once again, but Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White didn’t really contribute off the bench in the first half. They were scoreless, with 2 assists and 1 rebound.

⋅ When the Celtics are seeking two-for-one chances, they like to fire up the first shot with about 33 seconds left. They did it perfectly at the end of the first and second quarters, but were unable to capitalize on the next chances.

⋅ There was an odd play with 6:50 left in the second quarter. After Brown chased down a Harris miss in the corner, 76ers forward Georges Niang reached out from the bench and appeared to trip Brown. Brown took exception to this and screamed at the bench, resulting in a technical foul. After a review, Niang received a technical, too. The punishments didn’t seem to match the crimes, though, considering Niang’s was a dangerous and illegal move.

⋅ The 76ers tied the score at 55 with a Tobias Harris 3-pointer at the start of the third quarter, but that, for all intents and purposes, was where their day ended. A pair of Tatum 3-pointers quickly stretched the lead to 65-55, and Philadelphia’s body language was awful. The Celtics haven’t always done the best job of realizing that an opponent is on the edge of being finished off, but in this case, they certainly did. It was an avalanche.

Advertisement

Boston connected on 8 of 12 3-pointers, forced seven turnovers, and held the 76ers without a point for more than six minutes. It was thorough, precise and unrelenting, and in the end Boston outscored Philadelphia, 33-10, in the period. It was championship-level stuff.

⋅ After the third quarter buzzer sounded, with the Celtics ahead, 88-62, Mazzulla raced directly to Tatum and had a few words. Tatum, who typically sits to start the fourth, was back on the court. So it’s safe to assume he was checking on his availability for this situation. Even though Boston led by 26 points, Mazzulla didn’t want to take any chances. Tatum poured in nine more points over the first five minutes of the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.