Mitch Keller snaps Pirates out of funk to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Orioles

They managed four Sunday without a single extra-base hit, and that was plenty the way Keller (5-1) was pitching. The righthander allowed four hits in seven innings and did not walk a batter.

The Pirates avoided a sweep after dropping the first two games of the series. Pittsburgh was 20-8 after a 16-1 win at Washington on April 29. Then the Pirates scored just 18 runs in their next 12 games.

BALTIMORE — Mitch Keller struck out a career-high 13 in his second straight outstanding start, and the slumping Pirates won for only the second time in 13 games, 4-0 over the Orioles on Sunday.

Advertisement

Keller was also responsible for Pittsburgh’s only other win so far in May. In his previous start Monday, he shut out Colorado 4-0 for his first career complete game.

On Sunday, Keller pitched more than six innings for only the fifth time in his career, but the third time this season. He struck out Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, and Kyle Stowers three times each. Mountcastle also whiffed against reliever Colin Holderman, and Stowers fanned in the ninth against closer David Bednar with two on and nobody out as Baltimore attempted a last-ditch rally.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Kyle Gibson (4-3) allowed four runs, seven hits, and three walks in five innings for the Orioles.

Carlos Santana opened the scoring in the first with an RBI grounder, then the Pirates added three runs in the third. Bryan Reynolds, who reached when he struck out on a wild pitch, scored on a single by Ke’Bryan Hayes. Ji Hwan Bae added a two-run single with two outs.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, who has played in every game this season, pinch hit in the ninth and popped out to end the game.

Catcher Luis Torrens cleared outright waivers and elected free agency instead of accepting an assignment to Triple A from the Orioles.