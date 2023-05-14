No. 2 King Philip softball makes sisterly statement with commanding win over No. 3 Billerica

“The kids were just a little extra amped up and ready to play them this year,” King Philip coach Kate Fallon-Comeau said.

This year, the second-ranked Warriors left no doubt, earning an 8-0 win to improve to 15-1.

Entering Sunday’s showdown against third-ranked Billerica, the King Philip softball team had last year’s head-to-head matchup — a 7-6 extra-innings loss — fresh on its mind.

Arizona State-bound shortstop Libby Walsh delivered a monster solo home run on a 3-0 count in the first inning. It was the only strike she saw all day; Billerica (15-2) intentionally walked her the rest of the game.

Fallon-Comeau reiterated to her team in the fourth inning the importance of staying aggressive at the plate against talented Billerica hurler Naomi Boldebuck.

Maddie Paschke responded with an RBI double to provide some cushion, and the Warriors added six runs in the final two frames to pull away late.

“You can’t be taking any sort of pitches because you can’t leave it up to the umpire to decide your fate, and you want to make sure that you’re getting a pitch that you can do something with,” Fallon-Comeau told her team.

After Libby delivered at the plate, her sister, McCoy, dealt in the circle, striking out 10 while going the distance. Billerica put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but McCoy finished her shutout with three straight strikeouts.

“She just straightened her shoulders back, and just went right at them,” Fallon-Comeau said.