Pablo Reyes takes a turn as Red Sox shortstop, becoming the fifth to play the position this season

With Christian Arroyo , Yu Chang , Adalberto Mondesí , and Trevor Story on the injured list, the Sox needed help and Reyes was available.

Reyes, 29, was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Friday and added to the roster on Saturday. Sunday marked only the fifth time he started at shortstop over five seasons in the majors.

The Red Sox have used five shortstops through 41 games, Pablo Reyes becoming the latest when he started against the Cardinals on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The turnover at the position has led to poor results. Through Saturday, the Sox led the majors with 10 errors at shortstop and were 19th in defensive runs saved.

Kiké Hernández has logged the most innings at shortstop this season, more by necessity than design with all the injuries. His 26 starts are 10 more than he’s ever had before in his career.

More help could be on the way soon. Chang, who fractured the hamate bone in left wrist on April 24, is making a rapid recovery.

He is taking grounders and has swung at balls on a tee. While the initial time frame for his recovery was 6-7 weeks, it could be shorter.

“I feel really good,” Chang said. “There’s no pain. I’m working out a lot.”

Chang, who has only a small brace on his wrist, will progress from tee work to soft toss, batting practice and facing live pitching. It will take time to hit every step, but he hopes to be back sometime in early June.

Before the injury, Chang hit .136 with a .515 OPS in 17 games. But he played above-average defense, which allowed the Sox to use Hernández at second base.

Seeking clarity for Jansen

Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to MLB officials to get a better feel for why Kenley Jansen was called for three pitch timer violations on Saturday.

The calls were made for Jansen unknowingly quick pitching. Two of the violations came with Jansen facing Willson Contreras who intentionally tricked the closer by keeping one foot outside the batter’s box while having his eyes on the pitcher.

“We talked to the league. I don’t know if they’re going to make adjustments [with the hitters] but it’s kind of like the same early on when the pitchers had to make adjustments,” Cora said.

“They want [hitters] to avoid stuff like that … they don’t want guys to take advantage of the situation. I don’t know if we’re going to make adjustments right away. But the league has done an amazing job throughout the season of adding [clarification]. If they feel they have to adjust they will.”

Jansen has allowed six runs, five earned, in his last two appearances, which were losses to the Cardinals in the first two games of the series. It was his worst two-game stretch since July 21-22, 2021, when he gave up seven runs in two games against the Giants while pitching for the Dodgers.

Rodriguez ready?

The Sox will activate lefthander Joely Rodriguez from the injured list as soon as Monday. The reliever pitched in four minor league games, the last two on consecutive days, and has fully recovered from the right oblique strain he had in spring training.

“He can get lefties and righties out,” Cora said. “It’s a different level from rehab assignments and minor league games. But this guy with his changeup can get righties out and [has] a good two-seamer for lefties. It’s a guy that we trust.

“Little by little he’s going to be a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Rodriguez, 31, was signed to a modest one-year, $2 million contract in November after being released by the Mets. The Sox are his seventh organization over the last 10 years.

Mariners on deck

The Sox open a three-game series Monday night against the Mariners with Tanner Houck facing George Kirby. The Sox have won 10 of 14 against Seattle at Fenway Park going back to 2017 … The Sox have used 33 different batting orders in 41 games … Both the Red Sox and Cardinals wore special Mother’s Day gear on Sunday night that included pink socks and pink-tinged white caps. The caps, cleats, bats, and other equipment will be auctioned off for breast cancer-related charities … The daily schedule posted on the video boards in the Sox clubhouse had the times for lunch, chapel, when the pitchers would toss, the pregame hitters meeting, and tip-off for the Sixers-Celtics Game 7 across town. The televisions in the concourse were tuned to the NBA game as fans started to come through the gates and many stopped to watch as the Celtics won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cora also had a brief pregame meeting with reporters, cutting the session off four minutes in and joking that everybody wanted to watch the basketball game instead.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.