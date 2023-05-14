Game 41: Cardinals at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a pair of surprising — and at times strange — late defeats to the Cardinals, the Red Sox will try to avoid a sweep on Sunday night in prime time.
Much like the rest of the Sox rotation, Corey Kluber has started to find a rhythm over recent weeks, with a 3.86 ERA over his last three outings; he’ll try and follow his fellow aging arms with another strong start, though he’ll hope for more bullpen help than Chris Sale and James Paxton received this weekend.
Miles Mikolas will face the Red Sox for the first time on Sunday when he takes the ball for the Cardinals.
Lineups
CARDINALS (15-25): TBA
Pitching: RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.40 ERA)
RED SOX (22-18): TBA
Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (2-4, 6.29 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Cardinals vs. Kluber: Nolan Arenado 0-3, Brendan Donovan 0-2, Tommy Edman 0-2, Paul Goldschmidt 2-9, Nolan Gorman 1-3, Andrew Knizner 0-2, Lars Nootbaar 0-2, Juan Yepez 1-2
Red Sox vs. Mikolas: Kiké Hernández 3-5, Raimel Tapia 1-3, Justin Turner 2-4, Alex Verdugo 0-3
Stat of the day: Kenley Jansen blew consecutive saves for the first time since 2021, and for only the fourth time in his career, in the first two games of the series.
Notes: Kluber has made three career appearances (all starts) against St. Louis. He’s 2-1 with a 5.52 ERA and has 25 strikeouts in 14 ⅔ innings ... Bobby Dalbec was optioned to Triple A Worcester before Saturday’s game to make room for infielder Pablo Reyes ... The Red Sox are 1-4 in their last five after an eight-game winning streak ... Willson Contreras won’t catch Mikolas on Sunday, but St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said Contreras will be behind the plate when the Cardinals play the Brewers at home Monday. Contreras, who joined the Cardinals as a free agent following the 2022 season, was moved to designated hitter after he caught 23 games for St. Louis this year ... Nolan Arenado has homered in each of the first two games in the series for the Cardinals, who have won five of their last six games. Arenado has five home runs in his last seven games in Boston.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.