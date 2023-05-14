Game 41: Cardinals at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a pair of surprising — and at times strange — late defeats to the Cardinals, the Red Sox will try to avoid a sweep on Sunday night in prime time.

Much like the rest of the Sox rotation, Corey Kluber has started to find a rhythm over recent weeks, with a 3.86 ERA over his last three outings; he’ll try and follow his fellow aging arms with another strong start, though he’ll hope for more bullpen help than Chris Sale and James Paxton received this weekend.

Miles Mikolas will face the Red Sox for the first time on Sunday when he takes the ball for the Cardinals.