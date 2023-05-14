Taylor Walls’s go-ahead grand slam holds up as Rays hold off Yankees for a series split

Down 3-0, the Yankees went ahead in the third on two-run homers by Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Rizzo off Rays starter Zach Elfin.

Walls fell a double shy of the cycle after going 3 for 15 in his first five games against New York. Major league-leading Tampa Bay is 4-3 against the Yankees, with six of the games decided by one run. The teams don’t meet again until July 31.

NEW YORK — Taylor Walls hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the fifth inning, Jose Siri caught Aaron Judge’s fly in front of the center-field wall for the final out, and the Rays beat the Yankees, 8-7, on Sunday for a four-game series split.

Advertisement

Randy Arozarena hit a tying sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in a five-run inning off Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt (1-4), with center fielder Harrison Bader running about 90 feet for a sprawling, backhand catch in front of the 399-foot sign that saved two runs.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Josh Lowe walked and Albert Abreu relieved. He threw four straight changeups to Walls, who hit the last into the first row of the right-center field seats near the Yankee bullpen for an 8-4 lead. Tampa Bay has four grand slams this season after hitting on for the second straight day.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake was ejected by plate umpire Mike Muchlinski for arguing from the dugout the home run.

Judge had an RBI single in the seventh for the Yankees and rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Trevor Kelley, his sixth home run this season and third in five games.

Tampa Bay built its 3-0 lead on Brandon Lowe’s groundout in the first and sacrifice fly in the third along with Issac Paredes’s RBI single. Lowe’s groundout scored Yandy Díaz, who left with left groin tightness.

Advertisement

Elfin allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings and struck out nine. He allowed both homers after taking a comebacker from Volpe off a leg.

Schmidt, coming off his first career win as a starter, allowed a career-high seven runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks (right forearm inflammation) is expected to be activated for Tuesday’s series opener at the Mets.