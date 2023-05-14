With a chance to step up and salvage a win from weekend series vs. the Cardinals, the Red Sox fall flat

Nolan Arenado drove in four runs as the Cardinals finished off a three-game sweep of the Sox with a 9-1 victory on Sunday night before a crowd of 27,732.

It was only a few days ago when the Red Sox were considered one of the surprise teams of this season and the Cardinals one of the disappointments.

St. Louis had 14 hits, seven for extra bases. The Sox were held to five hits by Miles Mikolas and three relievers, four of them singles.

The Cardinals have won six of seven with the Sox (22-19) now having lost five of six and falling back into last place in the American League East.

Arenado was 7 of 14 with three homers and seven RBIs in the series.

Opening Day starter Corey Kluber had another poor outing, giving up four runs over five innings. Two long home runs to center field were Kluber’s undoing.

In a 1-1 game in the second inning, Kluber left a sinker up in the strike zone that Paul DeJong hit 425 feet. The ball landed in the section of the Monster Seats closest to the flagpole.

Kluber walked the bases loaded in the third inning but came back to strike out DeJong swinging at a cutter off the plate to end the threat.

Alec Burleson led off the fourth inning with a bunt single to the left side that caught the Sox by surprise. Andrew Knizner, the No. 9 hitter, then crushed a high cutter 432 feet into the bleachers for his second home run.

Kluber needed 105 pitches to finish five innings. He is 2-5 with a 6.41 earned run average through eight starts after being signed to a one-year, $10 million contract.

The Cardinals added two more runs in the sixth inning. Brennan Bernardino replaced Kluber and loaded the bases with two outs. Ryan Brasier came in to face Arenado.

A two-strike slider was well off the plate but Arenado poked it into center field for a two-run single.

Mikolas (2-1) had a largely uneventful six innings in his first career start against the Red Sox.

Alex Verdugo ripped a double to center field leading off the bottom of the first inning and scored on a two-out single by Rafael Devers.

Mikolas allowed only two other hits and got 10 outs on the ground. He did not have a strikeout for the first time in 124 major league starts. The righthander has allowed five earned runs over 22⅓ innings in his last four starts, dropping his ERA from 7.46 to 4.91.

Genesis Cabrera relieved Mikolas for the seventh inning but the Sox gained no life.

Triston Casas drew a leadoff walk, which enlivened the crowd. Enmanuel Cabrera followed with a line drive down the line in right that was initially called a home run. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol, who had a good view, immediately asked for a review and the call was overturned.

Valdez struck out, as did Reese McGuire. Pablo Reyes blooped a single into center that sent Casas to third. Verdugo walked to load the bases for Masataka Yoshida. But Yoshida popped up to shallow left field.

The Cardinals added to their lead in the eighth inning as Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman had doubles to left field. Arenado followed with a homer to left-center and many in the crowd fled for the gates.

