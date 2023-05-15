BSO names Chad Smith next president and CEO

It is the second time in recent years the BSO has sought talent from the LA Philharmonic, once called “ the most important orchestra in America ,” to lead the Boston symphony, which began searching for a new leader after Gail Samuel, another alum, abruptly stepped down in December.

Chad Smith, a longtime orchestral administrator who currently serves as chief executive of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, was named Monday to be the next president and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Smith will assume his duties early this fall, likely in late September.

“I’m so excited,” Smith said in a phone interview. “The BSO is one of the great, great orchestras in the world.”

Smith, 51, has filled a variety of roles in his more than two decades at the LA Phil, where he developed a reputation as a proponent of conductors, composers, and soloists who was committed to innovative programming.

As chief executive, a position he has held for four years, he has overseen one of the country’s most dynamic orchestras, a sprawling operation that produces hundreds of concerts annually across multiple venues. The orchestra, whose $150 million operating budget is the largest of any symphony in the world, is known for its community work, especially the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, or YOLA, which provides free musical instruments and lessons to roughly 1,700 young people in the area.

In Boston, Smith will oversee one of the so-called Big Five orchestras, a similarly expansive operation whose revenues totaled $98 million in fiscal year 2022. In addition to its core offerings of the symphony orchestra, Tanglewood, and the Boston Pops, the BSO is seeking new programming initiatives to expand its community reach as audience demographics and ticket buying habits evolve.

“I see this as a huge opportunity to partner with [BSO music director] Andris Nelsons, the great musicians, and really lead the BSO into its next chapter,” said Smith. “I have always been focused on how we take these immense, storied institutions and make them more relevant, more compelling, and more brilliant for the world that we live in. That is something really excites me about the Boston symphony.”

BSO trustee John Loder, who chaired the search committee, called Smith a “tested leader.”

“Chad is an extraordinarily accomplished executive with a track record of unrivaled success at producing environments where orchestras thrive, audiences experience orchestral music in both traditional and non-traditional ways, and one-of-a-kind partnerships flourish,” Loder, vice chair of the BSO board, said in a statement. “Chad possesses a singular ability to balance new programming initiatives with the critical preservation of artistic tradition at the highest level.”

The Boston job will be something of a homecoming for Smith, originally from Pennsylvania, who studied voice at the New England Conservatory and European history at Tufts University. He spent two summers at Tanglewood, and recalled several formative musical experiences attending matinees at Symphony Hall.

“I can recall some of those performances like it was yesterday,” said Smith, remembering maestro Seiji Ozawa on the podium. “There are just so many of those early orchestral moments, important musical moments that I experienced for the first time with this orchestra.”

Smith assumes leadership of a BSO that’s been dramatically altered since his days as a student.

Like many performing arts organizations, the BSO saw ticket sales decline during the pandemic, selling some 55,000 fewer tickets during the symphony season that just concluded compared to the 2018-19 season (though that season, the last before the pandemic, hosted 13 more concerts).

The widespread social justice movement that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020 has also lent urgency to the orchestra’s efforts to cultivate more diverse audiences and offer concerts and programming that reach beyond the European canon.

“Great orchestras have to listen,” said Smith. “They have to think about themselves as serving the community: We’re arts organizations, we’re cultural organizations, but we’re also service organizations.”

He added that the BSO, with its long tradition, was well-positioned to present and interpret everything from canonical works by Beethoven to new works by up-and-coming composers.

“Make no mistake: Musicians and composers are absolutely bringing the world outside the concert hall into it,” he said. “So when we are able to uniquely connect the tradition — the canon — with new voices, I think that’s a huge. That’s the work.”

Perhaps more practically, Smith inherits an orchestra still reeling from Samuel’s abrupt departure, leaving just 18 months after starting the job in June 2021. The BSO has been tight-lipped about the schism, but her brief tenure saw 10 senior administrators exit the organization. Though some of the departures were long-planned or interim positions, by the time she left just two members of the eight-person executive team had been with the organization more than 18 months.

Smith, who worked closely with Samuel over the course of nearly two decades at the LA Phil, said her experience in Boston isn’t “something I can speak to.”

“She’s an extraordinary human being,” he said. “She’s a great arts administrator, and she’s a dear friend.”

Smith joined the LA Phil in 2002 as a junior programmer, working with contemporary music and the Hollywood Bowl, the orchestra’s summer home. Rising through the ranks, he was named chief operating officer in 2015, overseeing artistic programming, orchestra operations, and media, among other areas. He was named chief executive four years later.

Deborah Borda, who led the LA Phil for 17 years, called Smith a “visionary of what programming for an orchestra in the 21st century can mean.”

“There’s so many talents he brings,” said Borda, who now serves as president and CEO of the New York Philharmonic. She added that the challenges faced by the BSO also present a moment of opportunity. “Chad sees that all of the pieces are in place to have a remarkably successful organization.”

Nelsons, whose contract extends through the 2024-25 season and also includes an extension clause, welcomed Smith to the “BSO family.”

“We look forward to partnering with Chad to move the organization into a bright and promising future, where we will continue to treasure our rich legacy of achievement while embracing our mission to grow and evolve for our communities here in Boston, the Berkshires, and throughout the world,” he said in a statement.

Smith’s exit from the LA Phil marks the second major loss this year for the West Coast orchestra: In February, star conductor Gustavo Dudamel announced he would leave Los Angeles in 2026 to become music director of the New York Philharmonic.

”I have every confidence the orchestra is going to fly,” said Smith, adding that it’s healthy for arts organizations to bring in new leadership. “This is absolutely part of my thinking in going to the Boston Symphony: I want to be a part of those decisions the orchestra and organization make about what we are carrying forward.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.