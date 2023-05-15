He’s not old enough to drive, but this Salisbury 10th-grader already has a record album

But when I text him a bit before our scheduled interview time, he texts back: “I’m still at school.”

On “Southbound,” Gavin Marengi sings: “Well it ain’t that easy and it ain’t that hard/To find yourself sleeping in the back of a car/On someone else’s couch till your song blows up/And even then it won’t just pile up.”

Right. It’s a school day. The singer/songwriter’s in chemistry class.

It’s easy to forget Marengi is 15. Listening to the 10 originals on the Triton Regional High School 10th-grader’s debut album, also named “Southbound,” you notice that while he sounds young, he can write at times like someone with some miles under his tires — about union jobs, John Deere tractors, empty bank accounts, hitting the bottle.

Gavin describes his sound as a fusion of Southern rock, outlaw country, Americana, and classic folk. The album, released in March, features a group of musicians that includes his dad, Terry Marengi, former lead singer/guitarist of the Boston-based band Nerve8. While he doesn’t yet have a driver’s license, Gavin has dates booked with his live band, which includes his father, bassist AJ Pappas, and drummer Ron Stewart. They play next at Newburyport Brewing Co. on June 10, with shows at Blue Ocean Music Hall on Salisbury Beach and the Firehouse Center in downtown Newburyport later this summer.

The Marengis — Terry, mom Tiffany, Gavin, and 12-year-old Gianna — live in Salisbury. Without his parents knowing, Gavin emailed the Globe to pitch his own story.

“This is the greatest part of the journey,” Terry Marengi says with a laugh. “I wanted him to run his own business. I said, ‘I’m not going to babysit you, Gavin.’ He built his own online store, made his own merch. I see that drive, and I don’t have any problem investing in it.”

Gavin — who also plays piano, harmonica, and goalie for the school hockey team — also built his own website and press kit. (“If you like the music of Yellowstone, you’ll love Gavin and his world-class band.”)

After chemistry class ended and before his baseball game began — he plays first base for Triton — Gavin sat on the school’s front steps for a phone interview.

Q. So what sparked you to make your own folk/country album?

A. I started playing guitar back in sixth grade. And I always listen to country and a lot of blues. It was funny, a [couple] weeks after I started playing guitar, I played a poetry night at my school.

Q. What did you play?

A. A few songs. “Whole Lotta Love,” by Led Zeppelin. “Rockin’ in the Free World,” by Neil Young.

Q. You started playing seriously at the start of COVID at age 12. Playing “Hotel California” with your dad was a big moment.

A. I was like, “Dad, want to play Hotel California?” We went downstairs and played it together pretty close to almost flawless. Then we were like, let’s do it every Friday. We did “Friday Night Jams” [on Facebook live during lockdown]. I really fell in love with [playing music] then.

Q. On your website bio, you call yourself a “true hometown enthusiast.”

A. I like to stick around Salisbury. I’m proud to be from Salisbury. I like the people in Salisbury. Everybody’s really supportive. Every single show I’ve ever played in Salisbury is my favorite show I’ve ever played.

Q. It says some songs “contemplate the possibilities of leaving your beloved Salisbury behind.”

A. Yeah. Nashville is obviously the landing spot for my type of music. But I’d always make my way back because I love the town of Salisbury. But maybe going down to get started or pick up some steam would help.

Q. You started writing songs last summer.

A. I just got to that point where I wanted to write my own. “One More Song” — the first song I ever wrote— is about the first show I ever played, a fundraiser in Salisbury for the Boys & Girls Club. I played everything I had, but everybody was like [uses chanting voice] “One more song!”

The cover of "Southbound," Gavin Marengi's debut album.

Q. [Laughs] That’s awesome.

A. Yeah, that sparked a good topic for me to write about. Then I fell in love with [songwriting]. Now, I’ll get home from school or hockey or baseball and write a song. That’s how I unwind at night.

Q. Do you have any help writing?

A. No, I write all the lyrics and chord structures.

Q. Wow. Because some of the lyrics seem beyond your years.

A. I like English class.

Q. [Laughs] What might spark a song?

A. I have a Notepad app on my phone. Sometimes I’ll just write a fictional story, and see what happens. Sometimes it’s an actual experience — “Southbound” came from stories my dad told me about Texas. If I get an idea at school and can’t pull the guitar out, I write on my Notepad for later. I have tons of notes.

Q. What’s your favorite song you’ve written?

A. That’s a tough one. I really like “Southbound.” For hockey, when we won a game, we played “Southbound,” and the whole school ended up feeling like that’s the “win” song.

Q. Nice. What do you want people to get from your music?

A. I just want people to feel stories. I write stories within my music. I’d like people to see the story in their head.

Q. On your website, you call yourself “a boy chasing a dream.” Is the dream to be a professional singer/songwriter?

A. That’s the dream.

Interview was edited and condensed. Learn more at gavinmarengi.com. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.



