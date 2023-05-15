A ‘Succession’ without Logan Roy is exactly what the show needed

A. He was a great character, no question, and Brian Cox was the perfect actor for the role. Cox, an old pro, played cantankerous, cruel, and self-serving with uncompromising ferocity. He should own an Emmy for his indelible Logan, but that may never happen. He hasn’t won after two best actor nominations, and, reportedly, he has decided to submit for best actor again this year, a big reach since he has only appeared in three episodes.

Q. You really don’t think “Succession” has suffered from the departure of Logan? He was definitely the best character on the show, and everything seems dull without him. I’m watching, but just for the sake of finishing it.

Advertisement

Logan was, in a way, the reason for the series. It was his empire everybody wanted, and his love, too. He’d raised his children with enough distance to leave them starved for his approval, and he toyed with them ruthlessly, setting them against one another for kicks. It was the idea of his death that intensified the fight over succession, which is the theme of the show.

But I’m finding it compelling to watch the kids in the wake of their abuser. The episode in which he died was one of the series’ best, as the fact of this seemingly unstoppable monolith left his kids in denial, and anger, and sorrow. Their complicated grief — how do you mourn a monster? — has been fascinating. From the start of the series, we all knew Logan’s death would come, and yet it nonetheless managed to arrive with a shock. Now, without him, we can more clearly see Kendall, Shiv, and Roman as themselves, and not only as reactions to their father.

The show has veered into repetitiveness since the first season, so I am relieved not only that it is ending this season, but that creator Jesse Armstrong & Co. have radically changed up the chemistry by removing Logan. The absence of Logan has distinguished all the lightning-fast insults and ever-changing power plays of these last episodes from all of the lightning-fast insults and ever-changing power plays of previous years. Now, everything is tinged with the looming aura of the endgame.

Advertisement

For me, all of the Roy children are entertaining in their own ways, so there is still plenty about “Succession” to keep me interested. They more than fill the gap, particularly Shiv, who has betrayed, been betrayed, and burned her marriage down to the ground. Roman’s self-destruction has been cringey, and Kendall’s delusions are scarier than ever now that he doesn’t have Logan to save him from himself. So yes, I feel that “Succession” is having a fantastic season, one that may be even more powerful for the lack of Logan.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.