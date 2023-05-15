This week’s TV: ‘Alaska Daily’ folds, remembering Donna Summer, and a Sly Stallone reality series

The bad news is that “Alaska Daily” has been canceled after the 11-episode first season. Despite prestige talent, including Oscar winners Swank and director-writer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), as well as enough critical support to earn it scores of 67 on Metacritic and 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , it didn’t draw enough viewers for the network. It averaged 5.3 million viewers per hour, including DVR viewing.

A lot of readers have been rooting for “Alaska Daily,” the ABC newspaper drama starring Hilary Swank. She plays an investigative journalist who leaves New York after a professional fall from grace and joins a metro paper in Anchorage. There, she works with a colleague on the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Alaska.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers May 15-21.

I somewhat liked the series, which was inspired by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica article series “Lawless: Sexual Violence in Alaska.” It was definitely a network series, with some telegraphed twists and attention-getting bits like the stalker taking Swank’s character hostage, but still. Swank gave a strong performance as a ruthless reporter, and the newsroom ensemble was likable.

Advertisement

By the way, ABC also canceled “The Company You Keep,” with Milo Ventimiglia, and “Big Sky”; CBS has canceled “True Lies” and “East New York”; and Fox has canceled “Call Me Kat,” “Fantasy Island,” and “The Resident.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. In the press release for “High Desert,” we’re told that Patricia Arquette plays “an on-again-off-again addict” in smalltown California. OK, then. (Here’s the trailer.) When her mother’s death leaves her feeling lost, she decides to become a private investigator. The supporting cast features Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend, Keir O’Donnell, and Brad Garrett as the P.I. she fastens onto. The eight-episode half-hour dramedy premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+, where Arquette also stars in “Severance.”

Advertisement

2. “Primo,” which premieres Friday on Amazon’s Freevee, is a coming-of-age comedy, based on the early life of Mexican-American author Shea Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, Texas. The eight-episode series, co-executive produced by Michael Schur of “The Office” and “The Good Place,” follows the 16-year-old’s home life with a single mother and his five overbearing uncles (they’re all in the trailer). Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Christina Vidal star.

3. “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” is an HBO documentary about the late disco queen and chart-topper (who was born in Boston, in Mission Hill). Premiering Saturday at 8 p.m., the portrait of Summer is co-directed by Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano and Roger Ross Williams. It’s loaded up with home movies, photographs, archival footage of her performances, interviews with her family, and, as you can see in the trailer, her songs.

From left: Sophia, Sistine, Sylvester, Jennifer Flavin, and Scarlet Stallone at home in Los Angeles. Art Streiber/Paramount+

4. This sounds super-barfy, but you may feel differently. The Paramount+ reality series “The Family Stallone” will bring us into the home of Sylvester Stallone (see him brushing a cat’s tail), his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Of course they will all behave as if there are no cameras breathing down their necks. The “Rocky” dude, who stars in the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” will, as the release puts it, “give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad.” The show premieres Wednesday.

Advertisement

5. On Wednesday, Netflix is premiering the four-part docu-series “Working: What We Do All Day.” The show, a loose spin on the 1974 Studs Terkel book “Working,” features Barack Obama visiting people to find out what they like and dislike about their jobs in home care, technology, hospitality, and other areas. “We may not think about it, but we’re all a part of something larger than any single one of us,” he says in the trailer. “And our work is one of the forces that connects us.”

6. The four-episode docu-series “The Secrets of Hillsong” looks into the Australia-based anti-LGBTQ megachurch’s many scandals, which include sexual assault, adultery, and a pastor who falsely claimed to have cancer. It features the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their ouster from Hillsong, which once counted celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner among its congregants. (Trailer here.) The first two episodes premiere Friday at 10 p.m. on FX, and the entire series, including some mentions of the church’s Boston affiliate, streams Saturday on Hulu.

7. Sarah Goldberg from “Barry” co-wrote and co-stars in the dramedy “SisterS,” which premieres Wednesday on IFC at 11 p.m. and on streamers AMC+ and Sundance Now. The six-episode half-hour series (trailer here) is about two women born continents apart, in Canada and in Ireland, who learn they’re half-sisters and set off to find their alcoholic father. Goldberg’s co-writer and co-star is Susan Stanley, and the cast also includes Sophie Thompson, Donal Logue, and Fionnula Flanagan.

Advertisement

CHANNEL SURFING

“Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss” A travel show featuring Dwight Schrute. Peacock, Thursday

“Ghosts of Beirut” A four-part spy drama about the manhunt for a Lebanese terrorist. Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

“Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl” A docu-series about the rise of socialite celebrities in the 2000s. Hulu, Wednesday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Class of ‘09″ An overly complex FBI thriller. Hulu

“Somebody Somewhere” Season two is a warm, low-key paean to friendship. HBO

“Tom Jones” A breezy Henry Fielding four-part adaptation on PBS’s “Masterpiece.” GBH 2

“The Other Two” Season three of this send-up of the entertainment biz shines. HBO Max

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” A prequel about the queen’s difficult marriage. Netflix

“Bupkis” Pete Davidson plays a version of himself in this semi-autobiographical comedy. Peacock

“The Diplomat” Keri Russell stars in this political drama set in London. Netflix

“Single Drunk Female” The sobriety comedy returns for season two. Freeform, Hulu

“The Last Thing He Told Me” Jennifer Garner stars in this mystery miniseries. Apple TV+

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” A British comic thriller about new friends from Daisy May Cooper. Hulu

“Beef” The entertaining fallout from a road-rage incident. Netflix





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.