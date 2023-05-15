She keeps getting boxes of food she never ordered from HelloFresh

They came with illustrations, step-by-step cooking instructions, and ingredients pre-measured down to single tablespoon portions of spices.

Since mid-March, HelloFresh, the world leader in the giant meal-kit delivery industry, has delivered 11 boxes of food to the doorstep of a five-unit brownstone in the Back Bay, about one box every five days.

Last year, millions of HelloFresh customers worldwide ordered more than a billion meal kits, lured by the promise of a home-cooked meal for two or four without the hassle of planning or shopping.

But none of those orders came from the brownstone in the Back Bay where HelloFresh boxes have arrived with annoying frequency.

“It’s bizarre,” said Judith Saide, a medical school professor who has lived in the brownstone for decades. “I’ve repeatedly told them to stop delivering food nobody ordered. But the boxes keep coming.”

They’re addressed to people who don’t live there and whose names are so unusual that Saide wonders if they are fictitious. For example, “Tryst Brenk” and “Braxt Bail.” When I searched Google for those names I got “no results.”

The printed delivery labels on the boxes listed the street number of Saide’s brownstone on Beacon Street, between Hereford Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

The boxes measured about a foot-and-a-half in length, width, and height, and were surprisingly heavy due to the thick ice pack inside. Saide says she and her neighbors have spotted a few delivery people as they arrived in ordinary cars, vans or, once, a UPS truck. None of the delivery people could explain how the boxes got sent to that building, she said.

HelloFresh is a subscription-based product, but none of the residents of the brownstone has a subscription. And Saide has never been charged for the deliveries.

At first, free, quality food was a “treat,” Saide said. She happily sampled a couple of the chicken dishes. But it soon turned into a chore, as she felt responsible for not letting good food go to waste by finding someone to take it.

Nothing she tried could get HelloFresh to stop the deliveries. The representatives always assured her they would take care of it, but the boxes kept coming, she said. They promised a call from a supervisor, but that didn’t happen either.

“With each delivery I have called HelloFresh to report the error, and each time I have been told that it would not happen again,” Saide wrote to the company on April 27.

“It is bordering on harassment, since no one in the building wants the food, and I feel compelled to refrigerate the contents, and find someone to give the meals to,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, the food banks do not take perishable food,” she wrote. “Please take measures to stop these deliveries and tell me how you plan to terminate them. It is exasperating.”

A company representative wrote back “we would be happy to assist you,” but the boxes kept coming, the most recent on May 10.

Saide contacted me because I wrote about a similar situation involving Amazon in 2018. Back then, a steady stream of unwanted packages arrived on the doorstep of a couple in Action. It was all cheap stuff — plastic fans, phone chargers, USB cables.

Amazon was not very helpful when the couple complained. After I got involved, the packages stopped but there was little explanation. The best theory I heard was that the couple got dragged unwittingly into a ruse to manipulate the all-important “verified buyer” reviews posted by Amazon.

Pressed for answers, Amazon said, “As bad actors get smarter, so do we. Amazon is constantly innovating to protect the customer experience.”

After that column, a handful of women contacted me about the bizarre and frightening packages they had received from Amazon: sexually suggestive merchandise from anonymous senders. And they couldn’t get Amazon to stop them.

Amazon’s response? “We are taking action against bad actors that abuse our systems and services for marketing purposes.”

Once again, the deliveries stopped, maybe because Amazon finally took action in the harsh glare of publicity.

I contacted HelloFresh on behalf of Saide and her neighbors with details of their plight, which actually dates back to late 2021, when the first box arrived. There were a couple deliveries in 2022, but nothing compared to the recent deluge, according to Saide.

Like Amazon, HelloFresh provided no explanation for its errant deliveries in its reply to me.

“HelloFresh is aware of and actively investigating this case,” it said. “We can confirm that we have put the necessary guardrails in place to ensure that no other unsolicited boxes will be delivered.”

The HelloFresh statement went on: “We take these matters very seriously and … apologize to all of the residents [of the brownstone] for any inconvenience.”

I wrote back to HelloFresh that “readers want to know what actually happened here,” not that HelloFresh has put up “guardrails.”

HelloFresh replied: “Our team has identified the issue at hand, but because we’re still working through the investigation, we can’t comment on more details at this time.”

A HelloFresh manager separately wrote to Saide that the company has “blocked deliveries” to the brownstone. The manager also said the company would make a donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank “in your building’s honor,” a nice gesture, I think.

Saide thanked HelloFresh. But she, too, wanted better answers. “It would be helpful,” she wrote, “to know the measures you will use to block further deliveries (e.g., software adjustment?) and why this has been happening.”

Corporations don’t like to divulge any information about their internal operations. They say it may give their competitors an advantage. But companies need to tell us more about what went wrong when they seriously disrupt our lives with unrelenting deliveries and unbound runaround.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com.