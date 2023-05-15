The economy looks OK — if you ignore that ticking time bomb in D.C.

Perhaps more surprising is that the Federal Reserve still has an outside chance of navigating a “soft landing” — the exceedingly difficult challenge of slowing the economy just enough to cool inflation without inducing steep job losses.

Through it all the economy has proven surprisingly resilient , expanding by an inflation-adjusted 5.3 percent from just before COVID hit to the first quarter of this year. Unemployment is at a 55-year low.

It’s been one blow after another: a pandemic, a sharp but brief shutdown recession, the worst inflation in four decades, war in Ukraine, a bear market, and a trio of bank blowups.

We can kiss a soft landing goodbye, of course, if Congress and President Biden don’t work out a deal to raise the debt ceiling before the US Treasury runs out of cash.

If the government defaults on its financial obligations, and the self-inflicted crisis isn’t resolved quickly, the fallout would almost certainly crush financial markets and cause a deep recession.

“No one should assume that the Fed can protect the economy from the potential short- and long-term effects of a failure to pay our bills on time,” Fed chair Jerome Powell told reporters on May 3.

But let’s put the doomsday scenario aside for the moment. Here’s a look at the fundamentals and what they say about where the economy is headed.

Inflation

Background: The Fed took too long to react to rising consumer prices, but then rapidly jacked up rates from near zero to a range of 5 to 5.25 percent, the highest level since 2007. Inflation has cooled but remains uncomfortably high.

The data:

(Personal Consumption Expenditures index, excluding energy and food.)

Pre-COVID inflation rate: 1.7 percent monthly average for 2019.

Pandemic peak: 5.4 percent in February 2022.

Most recent: 4.7 percent in March 2023.

Fed target: 2 percent.

Outlook: The Fed expects core PCE to end the year at 3.6 percent. That’s more optimistic than the consensus forecast of private economists, which puts PCE at 4 percent at year-end.

Most forecasters expect the Fed to pause raising rates to see whether price gains indeed moderate further. Officials haven’t ruled out another hike, though Powell said during the May 3 news conference that “we’re much closer to the end of this than to the beginning.”

Financial markets are betting that rates could start falling as soon as September. Unfortunately, that’s based on the consensus view that the economy will slide into a recession, forcing the Fed to lower borrowing costs as a cushion.

Housing market

Background: Higher mortgage rates have slowed single-family home sales to a crawl. Prices are falling in some markets around the country, a trend that Greater Boston will probably follow.

The data:

(Single-family homes, March vs. a year earlier.)

Greater Boston sales: down 22 percent.

Greater Boston median price: $660,000, up 1.5 percent.

US sales: down 2.4 percent.

US median price: $375,700, down 0.9 percent.

(Source: The Warren Group, the National Association of Realtors)

Outlook: Home sales will remain under pressure nationally, though the market may be bottoming out, according to Bill McBride, who writes the CalculatedRisk housing market newsletter on Substack. Prices will continue to deteriorate, but a dearth of inventory means a steep decline is unlikely.

Employment

Background: The job market has confounded everyone. Even as interest rates rose and growth eased, the unemployment rate hasn’t been this low since 1968. Job creation has slowed but continues well above the pre-pandemic pace.

The data:

(April)

US unemployment: 3.4 percent.

US jobs added in past year: 4 million (up 2.6 percent).

The outlook: It’s clear the job market is downshifting.

Hiring has slowed to an average of 285,000 jobs a month this year through April from 354,00 in the last six months of 2022. Job openings declined to 9.5 million in March from a record of more than 12 million a year earlier.

Conclusion

Inflation is coming down, but it’s going to take a long time to get back to the Fed’s 2 percent target.

While no one is expecting a housing bust like the one that caused the Great Recession, prices will stagnate in some places and drop in others.

That leaves all eyes on the job market.

The Fed won’t ease up on interest rates until demand for workers returns to more normal levels — or Uncle Sam fails to pay its bills for the first time in history.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.