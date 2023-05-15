Exodus from Mass. accelerated in 2021, Pioneer analysis shows

Massachusetts said goodbye in 2021 to taxpayers with $4.3 billion in adjusted gross income, an increase of 40 percent from the prior year, according to the most recent IRS data crunched by Pioneer. Nearly 25,200 more filers moved out of Massachusetts than moved in, the data show.

On Monday, the Pioneer Institute released an analysis of IRS data showing that net out-migration from the state is getting worse .

Questions about Massachusetts’ competitive standing — and ongoing loss of residents to other states — have dominated the business discourse since voters approved the controversial “millionaires tax” ballot proposal in November.

Pioneer said the spike in out-migration occurred as remote work took hold and most other states were cutting taxes. It also noted that the Republican tax bill passed in 2017 limited the deductibility of state and local taxes to $10,000, a change that hit Massachusetts and other high tax states hard.

“For three decades political leaders prioritized tax stability, and the state shed the derisive ‘Taxachusetts’ label,” Mary Connaughton, Pioneer’s director of government transparency, said in a statement. “Now that we’ve strayed from that path, people and wealth are leaving in droves.”

The argument by Pioneer, a fierce advocate for lower taxes, is true — up to a point. Massachusetts is a high-tax state and out-migration accelerated in 2020 and 2021.

But there were other factors at work, too. The pandemic scrambled normal migration patterns. And the number of baby boomers nearing or entering retirement — when many Bay Staters head for warmer or cheaper places to live — was on the rise.

There’s no doubt that Massachusetts can up its game vs. other states. But taxes are just one piece of the puzzle.

Larry Edelman