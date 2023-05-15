Healey names former Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus as housing secretary

During his eight-plus years in Worcester City Hall, Augustus — who has also served as a state senator and briefly as chancellor of Dean College in Franklin — helped oversee the redevelopment of Worcester’s Canal District, including thousands of new housing units that have helped revitalize the city’s downtown.

“Ed Augustus is the leader Massachusetts needs to take the helm of our new Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities and drive an ambitious, collaborative strategy to increase housing production and lower costs across the state,” Healey said in a statement.

Governor Maura Healey on Monday said that she will appoint Edward Augustus, a longtime former Worcester City Manager, as her first Housing Secretary, a new role that will be a cornerstone of her administration’s promise to tackle the state’s spiraling housing crisis. Augustus will begin on June 1.

He will be the state’s first Housing Secretary in more than 30 years, overseeing the newly created Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, which will be split off from the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

Last month, the Legislature allowed Healey to create the position through a piece of legislation her office filed, with the Senate voting unanimously in favor on April 13. The House opted not to vote on the bill, meaning the plan would automatically go into effect. Augustus’ appointment will not need approval by the Legislature.

Augustus will face an enormous task, heading up the state’s efforts to chip away at a housing crisis that is worsening by the day. That will include overseeing the rollout of the MBTA Communities law, which could usher in the construction of more than 100,000 new housing units by mandating new multifamily zoning in cities and towns with access to public transportation.

“Massachusetts’ housing crisis impacts every single community in our state, but we know what the solution is — build more housing,” Augustus said in a statement. “This administration recognizes that there is no one-size-fits-all strategy to achieving this and that we must work closely with communities to deploy a diverse toolbox of options to meet their unique needs. That’s what this new secretariat will be committed to doing.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

