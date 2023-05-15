Andrew Baker, son of former Mass. governor, charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, officials say

Baker was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, State Police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court, according to a spokesman for Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Baker is the son of the former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.

Andrew J. Baker, a 29-year-old South Boston man, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol in Lynnfield Saturday night after another driver spotted him allegedly driving erratically, according to State Police.

In a statement, State Police said Baker was driving south on Interstate 95 when he was stopped by Peabody police ahead of the Walnut Street exit in Lynnfield on Saturday.

Peabody police had followed him onto the interstate from Route 114 after another driver reported seeing a Volkswagen Jetta being driven erratically, State Police said in a statement.

A State Police trooper responded to the traffic stop on I-95 at 8:15 p.m. and spoke with the driver, later identified as Baker, who was already outside of the car, the statement said. Peabody officers at the scene told the trooper they detected signs of intoxication in the driver.

The trooper “also observed signs of intoxication during his interaction with the operator” and conducted several field sobriety tests, the statement said.

“Based on the results of those tests, in conjunction with his observations of the operator and statements made by the operator, the Trooper formed the opinion that the operator was impaired by liquor,” State Police said.

Baker was taken to the State Police barracks in Danvers, where he was released on personal recognizance and a $40 bail fee, State Police said.

The drunk driving allegation against Baker is not his first brush with law enforcement.

In 2018, a woman accused Baker of groping her during a JetBlue flight from Washington, D.C., to Boston. Charlie Baker, who was governor at the time, said the US Attorney’s office would investigate the allegations. No charges were brought against him.

Charlie Baker’s second term as governor ended in January. He began his new job as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association in March.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.