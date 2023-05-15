Auburn man, 58, indicted in connection with Worcester crash that killed girl, 5

An Auburn man was indicted Friday in connection with a crash in Worcester last year that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah and injured her mother, prosecutors said.

Christopher Remillard, 58, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and negligent driving of a motor vehicle, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said in a statement.

Candice was fatally struck on the night of April 18, 2022, in the area of 91 Stafford St., prosecutors said.