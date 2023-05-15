Auburn man, 58, indicted in connection with Worcester crash that killed girl, 5

An Auburn man was indicted Friday in connection with a crash in Worcester last year that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah and injured her mother, prosecutors said.
Christopher Remillard, 58, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and negligent driving of a motor vehicle, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said in a statement.
Candice was fatally struck on the night of April 18, 2022, in the area of 91 Stafford St., prosecutors said.
“The young girl and her mother had been struck by a vehicle while they attempted to cross Stafford Street. The mother and daughter were taken to an area hospital,” prosecutors said. “Candice died on May 23, 2022, from her injuries.”
Advertisement
Prosecutors said Remillard was also indicted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, stemming from the injuries that Candace’s mother suffered.
Remillard was previously arraigned in Worcester District Court; the indictment moves the case to Superior Court, where he’ll be arraigned at an undetermined date.
Candice and her mother were struck by a black SUV. Remillard stopped after the crash and witnesses helped the victims until first responders arrived.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.