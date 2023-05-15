BB gun found in student’s bookbag at TechBoston Academy, officials say

An 18-year-old student at TechBoston Academy could face disciplinary action by the school and law enforcement after a BB gun was discovered in his bookbag on Monday, officials said.

Boston police responded to a report of a student with a firearm that was determined to be a BB gun at the Dorchester school on Peacevale Road shortly before 10:15 a.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman, who read from a police report on the incident.

School staff found the weapon during an “administrative search ... as part of our entrance safety practices,” Head of School Patrick Cleary said in a letter to families on Monday.