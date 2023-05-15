BB gun found in student’s bookbag at TechBoston Academy, officials say

An 18-year-old student at TechBoston Academy could face disciplinary action by the school and law enforcement after a BB gun was discovered in his bookbag on Monday, officials said.
Boston police responded to a report of a student with a firearm that was determined to be a BB gun at the Dorchester school on Peacevale Road shortly before 10:15 a.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman, who read from a police report on the incident.
School staff found the weapon during an “administrative search ... as part of our entrance safety practices,” Head of School Patrick Cleary said in a letter to families on Monday.
The student, who is 18, acknowledged that the bookbag was his but denied that the BB gun belonged to him, according to the report read by McNulty.
School officials said the weapon never discharged and no students or staff were injured.
“As a reminder, please discourage your student from bringing toys, toy weapons, or real weapons to school,” Cleary wrote in the letter to families. “Doing so poses a threat or concern to students and staff or can place the student carrying the toy weapon in danger should the item be mistakenly perceived by others to be authentic.”
