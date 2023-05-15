Boston Jewish organization to launch ‘Face Jewish Hate’ advocacy campaign, raise awareness of local antisemitism

Following an alarming rise in Massachusetts antisemitic incidents and a nationwide jump in anti-Jewish incidents in 2022, an organization representing Greater Boston’s Jewish community will announce Monday a new campaign focused on providing education and advocacy tools to combat antisemitism.

Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, or CJP, alongside Governor Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and other community representatives, will announce Monday the new “Face Jewish Hate” mobilization campaign, an extension of a nationwide advertising campaign from Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

The effort will focus on elevating stories of local Jewish hate to raise public awareness that everyday antisemitsm exists. Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, who was repeatedly stabbed in Brighton in 2021 outside a Jewish day school, will also join leaders to announce the initiative.