Forever chemical found throughout N.H., USGS study finds

The map shows the chemicals were found in the southern and northern parts of the state, including regions where PFAS contamination has made headlines like Merrimack and Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth in addition to parts of the state considered pristine and free of heavy manufacturing.

Joe Ayotte, a supervisor at the environmental hydrology section of USGS, presented the preliminary findings to a legislative commission tasked with investigating the environmental and public health impacts of perfluorinated chemicals on Friday, including a map that shows the location of the testing sites and the concentration of chemicals researchers identified.

The United States Geological Survey tested samples of soil from 100 sites throughout New Hampshire and found the toxic chemical PFAS was present in every single one.

“There was no area sampled that did not show PFAS,” said state Representative Rosemarie Rung, a Merrimack Democrat who serves on the PFAS commission. “Even in areas where you wouldn’t expect, where no one is living there and there’s still PFAS in the soil.”

The USGS found PFAS in all 100 New Hampshire sites where soil was tested. The map shows the preliminary findings. United States Geological Survey

The state has not yet determined how much PFAS is acceptable in the soil.

The USGS measured places in the state with a concentration of PFAS that ranged from less than 2 parts per billion to over 8 parts per billion.

The sites with the highest concentrations of the chemical are marked in deep red on the map. There are nine locations that fall into this category in places where scientists found that the chemicals were greater than 8 parts per billion. In March, the EPA proposed maximum contaminant levels for PFAS in water of 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, which are two types of PFAS, and 1 part per trillion in a combined total of other kinds of PFAS chemicals including GenX, PFNA, PFBS, and PFHxS.

PFAS stands for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of man-made chemicals that resist heat, oil, stains, and water. There are over 12,000 kinds of PFAS. They don’t break down in the environment and can move through soil and water, contaminating drinking water. Animal studies show that exposure to large quantities of the chemical may affect growth and development, as well as reproduction, thyroid function, and the immune system — but more research is needed to determine how exposure to PFAS affects human health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study specifically avoided testing sites that are known or suspected to be contaminated with PFAS.

The sampling targeted undisturbed locations, according to lead researcher Andrea Tokranov. The samples were taken from places classified as natural land uses — including forested land, shrubland, grassland, wetlands, or barren land. And they avoided locations that are known for PFAS or where they thought there was a potential of PFAS contamination.

“We placed a 500 meter buffer around any parcels in locations with known or potential PFAS sources,” Tokranov said in an email.

Rung believes this suggests that PFAS could be reaching those areas from other parts of the country through air emissions. “We know in Merrimack air emissions are the cause of high PFAS in grounds water wells,” Rung said.

PFAS air emissions can contribute to human exposure, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Rung’s immediate concern is the impact on the quality of drinking water, as many people in the state rely on well water, although she cautioned that more information is necessary to determine how high PFAS concentration in soil is affecting drinking water.

“Just because you have high PFAS concentration doesn’t mean it will go straight to the groundwater,” she said.

The USGS collected samples in 2021, and researchers are now in the process of interpreting the data and drafting a journal article they plan to publish in six to eight months, according to Tokranov.

The sampling sites were selected randomly through what’s called an equal-area grid approach to ensure sites from around the state were tested. The state was divided up into 100 grid cells and each sample comes from a different cell.

Thanks to that approach, “The power of this study is that we are now able to look at statewide concentrations in a statistically powerful way,” said Tokranov.

She said the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services will use the results to develop soil remediation standards.

Samples were collected from between zero and 6 inches deep in the soil. At half of the locations, additional samples were collected from 6 to 12 inches deep in the soil, and six locations looked at soil samples ranging from 6 to 36 inches deep.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.