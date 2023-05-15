Franklin Commuter Rail trains delayed; Foxborough service suspended after truck crash at Dedham bridge

The MBTA Commuter Rail first tweeted about the “severe delays” on the line in both directions at around 10:43 a.m. Just before 11:30 a.m., the agency said service resumed on a single track.

Trains on the Franklin Line of the Commuter Rail were delayed and Foxborough service was suspended Monday after a truck slammed into a bridge in Dedham, damaging the tracks, officials said.

“Trains must operate at reduced speed through a single track until necessary repairs are made to the second track due to a vehicle striking a bridge,” the tweet said.

The MBTA later announced that all Foxborough trains are canceled indefinitely to repair the bridge, located near Endicott station.

“Passengers traveling to/from Foxboro can board a regular Franklin Line train,” the agency said. “At Walpole, a bus shuttle will offer a connection to Foxboro through the evening.

Dedham police said on Twitter that officers are detouring traffic from the bridge. Drivers should seek alternate routes, officials said.

⚠️ All Foxboro trains are cancelled until further notice.



🚆 Passengers travelling to/from Foxboro can board a regular Franklin Line train.



🚍 At Walpole, a bus shuttle will offer a connection to Foxboro through the evening. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 15, 2023

Please board Franklin Line Train 716 (1:12 pm from Forge Park/495) on the outbound platform (Track 1) at Norwood Central through Endicott today. &mdas ⚠️ Train traffic is resuming on the Franklin Line but passengers continue to experience severe delays. Trains must operate at reduced speed through a single track until necessary repairs are are made to the 2nd track due to a vehicle sticking a bridge. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 15, 2023

Traffic Alert Update: All traffic will be detoured away from the bridge. MBTA also reports all train service halted while engineers inspect the damage. Please seek alternate. pic.twitter.com/zU5WFcg28b — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) May 15, 2023

