Franklin Commuter Rail trains delayed; Foxborough service suspended after truck crash at Dedham bridge

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated May 15, 2023, 46 minutes ago
Service was temporarily suspended on the Franklin Line of the Commuter Rail after a truck slammed into a bridge in Dedham near Endicott station, officials said.Dedham Police Department

Trains on the Franklin Line of the Commuter Rail were delayed and Foxborough service was suspended Monday after a truck slammed into a bridge in Dedham, damaging the tracks, officials said.

The MBTA Commuter Rail first tweeted about the “severe delays” on the line in both directions at around 10:43 a.m. Just before 11:30 a.m., the agency said service resumed on a single track.

“Trains must operate at reduced speed through a single track until necessary repairs are made to the second track due to a vehicle striking a bridge,” the tweet said.

The MBTA later announced that all Foxborough trains are canceled indefinitely to repair the bridge, located near Endicott station.

“Passengers traveling to/from Foxboro can board a regular Franklin Line train,” the agency said. “At Walpole, a bus shuttle will offer a connection to Foxboro through the evening.

Dedham police said on Twitter that officers are detouring traffic from the bridge. Drivers should seek alternate routes, officials said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

