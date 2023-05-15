A groundbreaking work of R.I. journalism

In late October, Governor Dan McKee joined various elected officials and business leaders to break ground on the new state health lab, along with private lab space. And since then ... not much else. But Joshua Parker of developer Ancora L&G says they’re getting final permits, with a construction launch set for mid-June.

I start here with an admission: I have a morbid fascination with the ceremonial groundbreaking event. No politician or business luminary can resist the temptation to do a bit of pretend manual labor to kick off a big project. We decided to get some updates on a sampling of these projects from the past year or so. After all, they had a great head start, with several shovels of dirt expertly relocated. Some of these projects, alas, haven’t made it much further than that, but others are well on their way to the final ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A big warehouse in Warwick

In April 2022, various folks got together for a groundbreaking of a major warehouse in Warwick. That one, developer NorthPoint said, should be completed by the summer. Please clap.

East Bay Bike Path bridges

This project, which ceremonially broke ground in late September, is still pursuing permits, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. (To be fair, DOT did mention permits from the start, and getting the funding was a significant step that a lot of people were happy about. Other RIDOT projects that were the focus of groundbreakings, like the Route 146 project and the Washington Bridge project, have been trucking along.)

South Quay marine terminal

In September, just before the hard-fought Democratic gubernatorial primary came to a close, McKee and various elected officials, including top ally East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, gathered in Townieland to break ground on the South Quay marine terminal project. But the project is still looking for a major federal grant. Some prep work has been done on the site, including bringing dredge spoil to serve as the foundation (the private developer wasn’t directly involved in this) and geotechnical investigations. Ideally, construction could start at the beginning of 2024, the private developer says now.

East Providence concert venue

In November, just before the general election came to a close, many of the same people broke ground on a new concert venue nearby. Environmental remediation work has been going on there, according to the developer (which is what they were celebrating with the groundbreaking, they told me recently). But after the permitting process, construction on the project now may not start until 2024, with an opening now estimated in the spring of 2025.

Tidewater Landing

This is the most controversial of the projects listed here, and it had a groundbreaking ceremony in August. This may be a surprise to the many haters out there, but construction has started on this soccer stadium. Questions remain about the financing of the deal.

