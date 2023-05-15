As Lynn brush fire continues to burn, fire weather watch issued for most of Mass. and southern New England

Lynn District Fire Chief Joseph Zukas said the fire in the Lynn Woods was “still going” and spreading smoke throughout the area as of Monday afternoon.

Due to the upcoming forecast, the National Weather Service in Boston issued a fire weather watch to be in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening for all of southern New England, except Block Island, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

As firefighters worked to put out a stubborn brush fire in Lynn, authorities are warning that warm, dry, and windy weather over the next two days will mean outdoor fires can start and spread more easily.

“It’s not endangering any homes at this point,” Zukas said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “We just want the public to stay away from the area. They’re doing some helicopter drops of water, and we want people to stay away from the area of the water when it’s being dropped.”

On Monday the Lynn Fire Department said certain trails in the Lynn Woods were closed due to the activity.

“Due to the ongoing fire activity in Lynn Woods, public access to all trails north of Walden Pond is strictly prohibited,” the department wrote on Facebook Monday afternoon. “This includes Ox Pasture Rd. and Overlook trail from Greatwoods Rd. entrance to the Lynnfield line. These trails will remain closed until further notice.”

On Saturday the fire was burning along a steep rocky terrain between residential neighborhoods and Ox Pasture Road in Lynn Woods, and firefighters were at the scene making sure the fire did not flare up near any properties.

“Companies will continue to work today along with DCR state forestry,” the Lynn Fire Department wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “Many large trees are still burning and smoldering within the fire area. While there is no restrictions in place, we ask that the public please stay away from Ox Pasture Road in Lynn Woods due to the apparatus and personnel that will be working there.”

Zukas said the brush fire burned and damaged many trees, which could also pose a danger to the public.

“We’re waiting for help from Mother Nature,” Zukas said.

But that help may not come, at least not for the next two days.

The National Weather Service said temperatures are expected to reach the 70s to lower 80s Tuesday, and in the 60s on Wednesday.

With humidity as low as 15 percent and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour could result in “potentially critical fire weather conditions,” the weather service said.

That means outdoor fires can start and spread more easily, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services.

State fire officials are asking people to be careful with smoking materials and other open flames on porches, decks, and balconies, and to call 911 right away if you spot a fire, he said.

“Crushing a cigarette on a railing, tossing it over the edge, or dropping it in a potted plant can cause a fire that smolders undetected and then grows to dangerous size before anyone is aware of it, Wark said in an e-mail. “Fires like this can get a hold on a building before smoke alarms inside alert residents to the danger. In a densely built neighborhood, they can also spread from house to house very quickly. Always use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and remember to put it out, all the way, every time.”

Wark said this is the time of year that any snow has long since melted and there’s plenty of dry tinder on the ground.

“A carelessly tossed cigarette butt, a spark or ember, or even the hot engine of a car or ATV can easily start a small fire that becomes very large very quickly,” he said.

Wark also noted that about 40 percent of homes in Massachusetts homes are in places where the built environment abuts or mixes with the natural environment.

“This presents a reciprocal hazard, because a wildland fire can put people and property at risk and a fire at home can easily spread to surrounding brush,” Wark said. “This latter type of event happened in Weston last month, causing a four-alarm structure/brush fire.”













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.