Man, 86, dies following outdoor fire in Mashpee

An 86-year-old man has died following an outdoor fire in Mashpee on Monday, officials said.

Roger Collin was found badly burned outside 274 Hooppole Road and pronounced dead at the scene, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Mashpee police and firefighters received a 911 call from neighbors reporting the fire at about 11:45 a.m., the district attorney’s office said.