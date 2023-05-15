Massive fire breaks out in waterfront home in Hull

A massive fire broke out in a waterfront home in Hull on Monday, an official said.
At least three alarms were struck as firefighters from Hull and several nearby communities worked to control the raging blaze at 5 Q St., according to Jake Wark, spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and it was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. State Police fire investigators were also responding to the scene Monday night, Wark said.
The home overlooking Hull Bay from the corner of Q Street and Cadish Avenue was built in 1890 and had a total assessed value of more than $1.5 million this year, according to town property records.
Advertisement
The house appeared to be completely engulfed in flames, sending large plumes of black and grey smoke into the air as fire crews doused the home with water from multiple angles, according to video from NBC10 Boston. At one point, a portion of the roof appeared to collapse, falling to the ground near the side of the house.
Hull was holding its annual town elections on Monday with voting taking place in the Hull High School gymnasium. The town clerk’s office said it was extending voting hours to 10 p.m. due to delays caused by the fire.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.