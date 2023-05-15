Massive fire breaks out in waterfront home in Hull

A massive fire broke out in a waterfront home in Hull on Monday, an official said.

At least three alarms were struck as firefighters from Hull and several nearby communities worked to control the raging blaze at 5 Q St., according to Jake Wark, spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. State Police fire investigators were also responding to the scene Monday night, Wark said.