Methuen man accused of assaulting Tewksbury police after refusing to check out of hotel

A Methuen man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly punched and spit on several police officers following his alleged refusal to check out of a Tewksbury hotel room, police said.

Patrick Buckley, 36, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, Tewksbury police said in a statement Monday.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on all charges at Buckley’s arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court, where a judge ordered him held without bail, court records show.