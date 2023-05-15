Methuen man accused of assaulting Tewksbury police after refusing to check out of hotel

A Methuen man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly punched and spit on several police officers following his alleged refusal to check out of a Tewksbury hotel room, police said.
Patrick Buckley, 36, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, Tewksbury police said in a statement Monday.
Pleas of not guilty were entered on all charges at Buckley’s arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court, where a judge ordered him held without bail, court records show.
Buckley’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
Advertisement
Around noon on Saturday, Tewksbury police responded to a report of a customer who was refusing to check out of his hotel room at 1910 Andover St., the statement said. Online listings indicate that is the address of an Extended Stay America hotel.
When police arrived, officers spoke to Buckley, who allegedly was shouting and refusing to check out or pay for another night in the room, the statement said.
Buckley allegedly spit on an officer, spit on and punched a second officer, and punched a third officer, the statement said.
Buckley was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for observation, the statement said. Neither Buckley nor the officers suffered serious injuries, the statement said.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.