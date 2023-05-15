Mother, stepfather, grandmother of 6 children previously reported missing in Haverhill face charges

Cypher Great, 37, who is described as the children’s stepfather, also of Haverhill, is facing five charges, including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, and the children’s grandmother, Deborah Conway, 58, of Dorchester, is facing three charges, including two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative, the district attorney’s office said.

The children’s mother, Jameaka Conway, 37, of Haverhill, is facing eight charges, including five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, the district attorney’s office said.

A mother, stepfather, and grandmother have all been charged after six siblings in Haverhill went missing last week and were found over the weekend, the Essex district attorney’s office said Monday.

Attorneys for all three could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

A Haverhill girl told police Wednesday that her mother and stepfather were abusing her and her seven siblings, the Globe reported. Officers responded and were unable to find the family’s six youngest children.

Those six siblings, three girls and three boys who range in age from 7 months to 9 years old, were found Saturday in “good health,” the Globe reported.

“The parents and other family have been uncooperative with attempts to locate the children,” State Police said on Saturday.

Jameaka Conway is facing charges of witness intimidation, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime, and five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, prosecutors said.

Great is facing a charge of threatening to commit a crime and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, according to the district attorney’s office.

Jameaka Conway and Great are set to appear in Haverhill District Court on Tuesday for dangerousness hearings, the district attorney’s office said. Conway was arraigned last week and Great was ordered held on a warrant last week, according to a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

Deborah Conway is facing two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative and one charge of intimidation of a police officer, the district attorney’s office said. She is set to appear in Haverhill District Court for a dangerousness hearing on May 22.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.