New Hampshire voter indicted on felony assault charge for striking election official

A voter accused of striking a local election official in the face has been indicted on a felony assault charge, officials said.
Tina Thomas, 52, of Raymond, N.H., faces up to seven years in prison after a grand jury in Rockingham County indicted her on the felony charge, according to an announcement Monday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Thomas is accused of striking Jonathan Wood on the face with her hand while he was executing his duties as Raymond’s acting town moderator at a polling location on March 28, when Raymond held its town and school elections, according to the announcement.
Wood told WMUR that Thomas became agitated after the ballot-counting device repeatedly rejected one of her ballots, so she folded the ballot and shoved it into the machine. Wood reportedly said he tried to remove the jammed ballot, then Thomas hit him in the face, causing his nose to bleed.
It was not immediately clear whether Thomas has an attorney.
