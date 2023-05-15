New Hampshire voter indicted on felony assault charge for striking election official

A voter accused of striking a local election official in the face has been indicted on a felony assault charge, officials said.

Tina Thomas, 52, of Raymond, N.H., faces up to seven years in prison after a grand jury in Rockingham County indicted her on the felony charge, according to an announcement Monday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Thomas is accused of striking Jonathan Wood on the face with her hand while he was executing his duties as Raymond’s acting town moderator at a polling location on March 28, when Raymond held its town and school elections, according to the announcement.