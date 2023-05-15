R.I.’s older adult population is growing, but services aren’t meeting rising demand, new program says

Despite the population’s gains, the existing resources for older Rhode Islanders are not meeting the rising demand. When services do exist, it’s often the case that older adults are unaware of services supporting their ability to remain at home and age in place, said James Connell, the director of Age-Friendly Rhode Island .

PROVIDENCE — More than 30 percent of Rhode Island residents are 55 and older, which is only expected to grow. By 2030, state health officials estimate that that one in four Rhode Islanders will be 65 or older.

Q: What is the senior fellows program and how does it work?

Connell: The program is like a civic academy. We’ll be engaging with older Rhode Islanders throughout the state to help inform them of resources and create advocates and community activists to help support initiatives that are friendly for the aging population in all 39 cities and towns.

Carr: The program has been designed to be an eight-week program, meeting once a week. We’ll have workshops that will be issue-based, focused on matters related to things we all face — like housing and food insecurity, transportation, and health care — but with a lens on our older adults. Each workshop will help navigate networks, understanding the legislative process, public speaking, and how to engage civically.

What is the Age Friendly Rhode Island initiative?

Connell: Age Friendly R.I. is a nonprofit funded by the Point32 Health Foundation [formerly Tufts Health Foundation], and we’re based at Rhode Island College. We were founded by professor Dr. Marianne Raimondo [sister of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the former governor of Rhode Island], who is now a dean at the business school and director of the Institute for Education in Healthcare. We’re a coalition of over 40 organizations [which include nonprofits, faith-based groups, and others] who are focused on healthy aging.

We go into different communities and work with them on age-friendly initiatives, which are different in every municipality. For example, in Barrington, you might not be dealing as much with issues related to economic disparity or housing, but you will certainly have to tackle social isolation and depression. We look at the state of aging in that town and create a master plan. Newport just did this, calling themselves “Newport for All Ages,” and produced a 100-plus page plan.

James Connell (right) is the executive director of Age Friendly Rhode Island, a coalition based at Rhode Island College. Age Friendly Rhode Island

How would this senior fellows program fit into this work?

Connell: It could very much broaden our capacity. Right now, it’s essentially just me with Marianne [Raimondo] as the overseer and ultimate decision maker. We’re hoping that some of the folks who graduate from the fellows program, particularly of the baby boomer demographic, could be recruited to advocate for age-friendly initiatives.

What are the biggest issues among the elderly population in Rhode Island now?

Connell: Domains of livability and the housing crises are most certainly matters of great concern, as are food and economic insecurity and transportation. Since the beginning days of COVID-19, we’re still very much grappling with high rates of depression and social isolation.

How do you think ageism plays into policy-making decisions?

Connell: Ageism is the root cause of a lack of planning and discrimination. It’s one of the last so-called acceptable “-isms.” There’s either internalized ageism, where people say they won’t go to the senior center because they say “well, I’m not old.” Or they don’t taking aging seriously. From a policy standpoint, when you hear people talk about young people, they use words like “investment.” When they talk about old people, they talk about “cost” or a “cost burden.”

When tackling issues related to an aging population, how does Rhode Island compare to neighboring states?

Connell: As a state, we have the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging, but the director is not a member of the governor’s cabinet. It’s kind of a sub-group within the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. There was legislation that was proposed last year to grow the department, boost its funding, and increase their capacity. It was a struggle, and it did not pass. It might not pass again this year. We haven’t seen the office see a boost in funding or expansion of its staffing. So I just don’t think we take it as seriously as other states — like Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire — who have formed robust cabinet-level departments.

Who would be a good candidate?

Carr: We’re looking for a diverse group that brings many different perspectives to the table. This first cohort is relatively small — with 25 people, but those interested are increasing their awareness of civic issues in Rhode Island, want to engage with a network of leaders, and want to meaningfully contribute to issues. [Carr said this program is free for the participants.]

How does this senior fellows program fit into the larger goals of Leadership Rhode Island under your direction?

Carr: We have five generations within our network of 3,000 people, which includes everyone from 18 to 91 years old. About 24 percent of our network is 62 and older. So we certainly see this as an opportunity to serve our alumni, and being mindful of the issues they are facing. Ultimately, our vision is to to nurture fully-engaged societies that create lasting, positive change. That includes everyone — no matter their age.

