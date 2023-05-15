Ruling due Friday on whether Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top-secret documents will be freed on bail

Hennessy wrote that if prosecutors or defense lawyers have “a further submission” in support of their arguments related to detention, then they must file them “by the close of business” on Wednesday.

In a brief entry added to the court docket Monday, US Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy said he expects to announce his decision from the bench Friday during a second detention hearing in federal court in Worcester on the government’s request to keep Teixeira jailed without bail until trial.

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret military information on the Internet, is expected to learn Friday whether he’ll be allowed to go free while awaiting trial on charges that he allegedly violated the Espionage Act.

Teixeira, 21, of Dighton, has been held at the Plymouth jail since his arrest April 13. He is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information; and removal and retention of classified documents. He’s accused of leaking hundreds of top secret information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

Hennessy held a lengthy hearing April 27 on the government’s claim that Teixeira would pose a national security risk and may flee if released. He had taken the matter under advisement, and has scheduled a second hearing, only to cancel it several times before setting it for Friday afternoon.

Teixeira, who was a cyber defense operations journeyman with the Air National Guard assigned to the Joint Base Cape Cod until his arrest, allegedly researched mass shootings in classified intelligence databanks, wrote about wanting to kill “tons of people,” and allegedly made racial threats while a high school student in 2018, according to court filings by prosecutors.

During the hearing in federal court in Worcester last month, federal prosecutors argued that Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted and there was a serious risk that he may flee or obstruct justice if released.

In a court filing, prosecutors wrote that Teixeira “may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.”

Teixeira conducted hundreds of searches of classified US intelligence networks dating to at least Feb. 22, 2020, primarily on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the filing.

Around July 30, 2022, he searched for the following terms: “Ruby Ridge”; “Las Vegas shooting”; “Mandalay Bay shooting”; “Buffalo tops [supermarket] shooting”; and “Uvalde,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Teixeira’s lawyers argued that Teixeira would not pose a risk to anyone, has no prior criminal record and is a lifelong resident of Dighton, except for the time he spent in the military. They urged the judge to release him on bail under the condition that he have no access to guns or the internet and live with his father, Jack M. Teixeira, in Dighton.

The elder Teixeira told the magistrate that he is a former correctional officer at Bridgewater State Hospital and now works at a horticultural company in Sudbury. He said he would report his son to the court if he violated any bail conditions.

Teixeira had been living in Dighton with his mother and stepfather up until his arrest. When FBI agents searched that home after arresting Teixeira, they found a gun locker about two feet from his bed containing handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-style high-capacity weapon, and a gas mask, according to court filings.

An FBI affidavit filed in court alleges that Teixeira sent troubling messages to members of a private group on Discord and wrote in November: “I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup” and “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people...Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

When Teixeira was 16, he was suspended from high school after a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats, according to a government motion seeking Teixeira’s detention. At the time, Teixeira said he was speaking about a video game, but other students disputed that, according to the filing.

However, defense lawyers argued in court that Teixeira has no history of violence, legally owned and stored his guns and should be released on bail.

Teixeira’s attorney, Brendan O. Kelley, an assistant federal defender, told Hennessy that Teixeira did not try to flee after he was publicly identified as a suspect and was sitting on the porch of his mother’s home reading a Bible when he was arrested. He wore black rosary beads, along with a prison uniform, during his initial court appearance.





