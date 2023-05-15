Search resumes for 4-year-old boy who went missing on Castle Island Sunday

Mohammed Abou Fofana, 4, was playing at a park on Castle Island around 7 p.m. when his grandfather lost sight of him and could not find him. About a half-hour later, he called 911 and reported the boy missing, State Police said.

An intense search resumed Monday for a 4-year-old South Boston boy who went missing on Castle Island Sunday evening, authorities said.

Search operations around and off Castle Island are resuming for missing 4-year-old boy Mohemed Fofena. (Massachusetts State Police)

Mohammed, who is Black, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes at the time of his disappearance, State Police said. He is autistic and nonverbal.

On Castle Island Monday morning, State Police cruisers were parked near the shore in a field cordoned off with caution tape. Several boats with lights flashing moved slowly across Pleasure Bay.

Police officers looked out at the water as people walked by.

City Councilor Erin Murphy told reporters she had just spoken with the boy’s mother, who also has two daughters, ages 1 and 7.

”She’s been here all morning, alone just sitting there, so I just wanted to give her some support,” Murphy said. “She’s in shock and just keeps calling out his name.”

Mohammed had asked his grandfather if they could go to the beach Sunday, Murphy said.

”[The grandfather] is in shock also, and feels guilty unfortunately,” she said.

Murphy said officials expect to send out a dive team at low tide around 2 p.m.

”I mean there is hope maybe that he ran off … but they seem to be focusing on the water,” Murphy said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

CORRECTION: Because of incorrect information provided to the Globe by law enforcement, an earlier version of this posting misspelled the name of Mohammed About Fofena. The Globe regrets the error.

