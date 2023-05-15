SJC rules pedestrians have right to challenge arrests based on racial bias

“We emphasize that the equal protection clause provides an independent basis upon which a defendant may rely in pursuing claims of intentional discriminatory application of the law, separate and distinct from the right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures,’' Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote for the court.

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court said pedestrians are entitled to the strengthened constitutional protections against “selective prosecution” drivers gained from a 2020 decision that allowed defendants to more readily scour an individual officer or police department’s records for evidence of racial animus.

The state’s high court Monday ruled that people arrested following a pat and frisk on the street can challenge the resulting criminal prosecution on the grounds that they were targeted by the officers on the basis of their race alone.

He added: “The new standard we adopted in [2020] to provide a defendant a more accessible path to pursuing an equal protection claim in the context of a motor vehicle stop, is applicable not only to traffic stops, but also to other police investigations such as pedestrian stops.”

Yet the SJC also emphasized that even if a defendant believes or claims they were victimized by biased officers, a criminal case will be allowed to continue if law enforcement can show their actions were based on constitutionally acceptable procedures.

“A bald allegation of selective enforcement, based only on membership in a constitutionally protected class, would not suffice,’’ Gaziano wrote. “We conclude that the evidence supported.... [the] determination that police stopped the defendant to investigate his involvement in a recent shooting, and not because of his race.”

In the case that sparked Monday’s ruling, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Peter B. Krupp ruled that racial bias did not play a role when two Boston police officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force stopped Michael Van Rader Jr. and a juvenile known only as JH April 23, 2018.

Police investigating reports of gunfire allegedly found that Van Rader and JH both were carrying handguns after stopping them near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Heath Street, the SJC said. The stop took place about 7 minutes and about a mile away from where gunfire was first reported on Annunciation Road, according to the SJC.

The arresting officers were identified as Officers Reivilo Degrave and Gregory Eunis, according to court records.

Appearing as a defense witness in Suffolk Superior Court, Mary Fowler, a professor of mathematics at Worcester State University, testified that her analysis of Degrave and Eunis’ field interrogation and observation reports (FIO) from Jan. 2017 through Aug. 2018 statistically confirmed they engaged in racial profiling, the SJC said in summarizing the evidence.

Those records showed that of the 276 individuals FIOed by the officers during that time, 248, or 90 percent, were Black, and five, or 2 percent, were “white, non-Hispanic,” the SJC wrote. Using US Census data about the racial makeup in the areas where the officers conducted their FIOs, Fowler concluded Black individuals were “more than five times as likely to be stopped as other individuals,” the SJC said.

However, Krupp ruled the arrest was valid - and the SJC agreed - under both the Fourth Amendment and the state’s constitutional protection against unreasonable search and seizure. Both Krupp and the SJC said the arrest was also valid when examined for evidence of a racially biased selective prosecution that would be a violation of equal protection rights.

The shooters had black hoodies on and were riding bicycles at the time of the gunfire but Van Rader and JH were on foot when Degrave and Eunis stopped them, the SJC said. JH was searched when he turned his body away from police. When a handgun was allegedly found on him, police seized Van Rader who had kept his right hand in his right sweatshirt pocket; police allegedly found a handgun in his right pants pocket, the SJC said.

“There was no violation of the defendant’s rights to be protected against unreasonable searches and seizures, and against selective enforcement of the laws,’' the SJC ruled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

























John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.