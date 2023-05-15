Speed involved in crash in Andover that left 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries

The 18-year-old driver of a car that slammed into a tractor-trailer in Andover Sunday, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 near the interchange with Interstate 495, according to State Police.
“Initial investigation suggests he was driving at a high rate of speed before slamming into the back of the tractor-trailer,” State Police wrote on Twitter.
Both sides of the highway were closed after the crash, officials said. The driver, who lives in Metheun, was taken by heliciopter to a hospital in Boston, according to State Police.
