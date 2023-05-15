Troubled Pawtucket nursing home goes into receivership after dozens of deficiencies; administrator allegedly forged patient documents

Under Rhode Island law, the state can petition a court for receivership of a nursing home under certain circumstances, such as when the management of a facility leads to financial or patient safety concerns. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Dr. Utpala Bandy, interim director of the Rhode island Department of Health, filed a petition for a court-appointed receiver to safeguard residents of the facility by “ensuring that they continue to receive skilled nursing facility-level care.”

The long-term stability of the 154-bed skilled nursing facility has been in question since October 2022 when the home received a complaint that forced the state to begin unannounced inspections. Since then, the state Health Department has conducted 11 surveys and inspections at the facility and found more than 30 deficiencies.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A Superior Court Judge on Monday ordered that a receiver assume control of the Pawtucket Falls Healthcare Center, less than one month after the state revoked its administrator’s license for allegedly deceiving investigators looking into complaints.

Superior Court Justice Brian Stern appointed attorney Mark Russo as receiver of the nursing facility on Monday, which now has about 80 residents. In receivership, the nursing home’s management will be assumed by Russo, who will take control of the operational and financial management of the facility.

The court’s actions come after seven months of health and safety issues that have emerged at the facility, according to Bandy.

“We have tried to help the facility stabilize and create a secure environment for the people who call Pawtucket Falls home,” said Bandy. “However, in the interest of resident safety, receivership is necessary at this time.”

Since October 2022, state health inspectors have identified issues related to medication errors, a staff member improperly performing a COVID-19 test, and a patient fall, after which their broken bone was not detected for two days. The patient allegedly died a few days later.

In February, the state issued a compliance order that forced the facility to freeze all new admissions, in addition to bringing on an independent monitor to oversee the quality of care.

An amended compliance order in early April went further, requiring that the Pawtucket Falls Healthcare Center bring on a temporary manager to direct operations who had to be approved by the Health Department. The temporary manager was directed to ensure the facility was maintaining compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Around the same time, a second compliance order was issued by the state. The facility’s administrator allegedly forged a document in an attempt to deceive the Health Department’s investigation into a complaint that alleged a resident had been “inappropriately discharged” from the nursing home.

On April 4, nursing home administrator Sami Almadi allegedly suggested staff members produce a fake Against Medical Advice form — also known as an AMA — for investigators, while he searched for other documents related to the patient’s discharge. According to the Health Department, the facility handed over an AMA to state inspectors that included the signatures of two nurses. At least one of those signatures was forged, the Health Department claimed.

The state suspended Almadi’s license for “attempting to deceive” the Rhode Island Department of Health during an active investigation, and while there were a “number of recent deficiencies found at the facility.”

Almadi “poses an immediate risk to the public,” a document signed by Bandy stated.

The “alarming number and frequency” of deficiencies that Health Department inspectors found over the last several months included “falsified and/or inaccurate records to cover up additional deficiencies.” The way the facility was operating “presents a substantial probability of immediate jeopardy to the health or safety of the residents,” the Health Department said in orders included in court filings.

The receivership will provide additional court oversight and control over the facility, according to Neronha’s office. Bandy said while it was unfortunate that the state had to take legal action, “receivership is now a step in the right direction.”

“It means more accountability from the licensee, and it means that the facility will have more structure and oversight to create a healthier and safer place for residents to live,” said Bandy.

“The residents, families, and employees of Pawtucket Falls deserve better,” added Bandy.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.