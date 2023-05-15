Two men arrested in connection to Manchester, N.H., shooting that injured four people

Sayle is facing four counts of felony reckless conduct and a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and O’Neil was charged with being an accomplice to reckless conduct, a felony, and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, police said in a statement. Each man also had a parole hold, police said.

Emmanuel Sayle, 21, and Griffin O’Neil, 20, both of Manchester, were arrested while police continue searching for a third person connected to the shooting, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police arrested two men Monday in connection to a shooting in Manchester, N.H., that sent four people to the hospital on Saturday , authorities said.

The four victims in Saturday’s shooting, which broke out during an outdoor gathering at a home near Ahern and O’Malley streets, suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, according to police. The victims were two men and two women, all in their 20s, police said.

During the party, two men approached participants shortly before 5 p.m. with hoods pulled up over their heads and their faces partially covered, and at least one of the men opened fire, according to police.

The men fled the area and were seen leaving in a white SUV, which police later located, according to the statement.

“These quick arrests were due to the non-stop efforts of Manchester Police Detectives and Officers, as well as our partners in law enforcement, specifically Probation and Parole,” the police department said in the statement.

The shooting remains under investigation as authorities work to identify and locate a third person who was allegedly involved. Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. Callers can make an anonymous tip by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

